Barrie Colts Defeat Brampton Steelheads 4-1 on the Road

Published on February 7, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Yesterday, the Barrie Colts returned to familiar ice as Parker von Richter and Mason Zebeski faced off against their former team, the Brampton Steelheads, at Brampton's home arena. Barrie pulled away in the third period, scoring all four of their goals to secure a 4-1 victory.

The scoring opened at 1:29 of the third period when #53 Ben Wilmott notched his 20th goal of the season, assisted by #6 Parker von Richter and #25 Brad Gardiner. Later, Sean Matthew Goyette scored his first of the season on the power play for the Steelheads. Just over two minutes later, at 8:18, #29 Cole Beaudoin recorded the game-winning goal, assisted by #77 Kashawn Aitcheson and Ben Wilmott. Wilmott added an insurance goal on the power play at 12:39, with assists from Beaudoin and Aitcheson. Mason Zebeski capped off the scoring with his 15th goal of the season, assisted by Beaudoin and #28 Emil Hemming.

The Colts' offensive surge in the third period highlighted strong team depth and chemistry, with Ben Wilmott finishing the night with two goals and Beaudoin and Zebeski each contributing a goal and multiple assists. Barrie's special teams played a key role, and the team's ability to execute on the road was on full display.

With the win, the Colts continue to build momentum and demonstrate resilience as they move into a home-and-home series with North Bay this weekend, hosting the Battalion tonight and travelling to North Bay on Sunday.







