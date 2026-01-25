Barrie Earns Back-To-Back Wins

Published on January 25, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Barrie Colts wrapped up the week with a pair of wins, starting on the road Thursday night in Niagara before returning home Saturday to take care of business against Brampton - a night made even more special as Brad Gardiner skated in his 300th career OHL game.

Thursday's matchup in Niagara saw the Colts dig in early and set the tone with a composed, hard-working road effort. Barrie controlled the pace through all three zones, capitalizing on key opportunities while staying structured defensively. Strong goaltending and timely scoring helped the Colts close out the night with a well-earned road victory, continuing their push through the OHL standings.

Back at Sadlon Arena on Saturday night, the Colts carried that momentum into a home matchup against Brampton. Barrie came out with speed and confidence, feeding off the home crowd and delivering a complete team performance. The Colts generated sustained offensive pressure and remained disciplined throughout the game, ultimately securing another win in front of their fans.

The night also marked a major milestone for veteran forward Brad Gardiner, who played his 300th career OHL game. A steady presence both on and off the ice, Gardiner has been a model of consistency and leadership throughout his career, and the milestone was celebrated with a victory to cap off the evening.







