Generals Close out Back-To-Back against Kingston on Retro Night

Published on January 25, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - It's Retro Night at the TCC as the Oshawa Generals play host to another East Division rival in the Kingston Frontenacs.

Kingston has had their way with Oshawa this season, taking the first five matchups in convincing fashion to officially clinch the season series between the two.

The last Frontenac victory was from Tribute Communities Centre in mid-December, a game where the Generals put up 34 shots but were unable to solve Matthew Minchak, who picked up his first OHL shutout.

Tonight is the back half of two straight this weekend for the Gens after they travelled to Ottawa yesterday afternoon. They kept things close against the tough 67's but fell just short of a third period-comeback, dropping 4-3.

Porter Byrd-Leitner and Luke Posthumus stayed hot as they each recorded a goal in yesterday's contest. Aiden O'Donnell also netted his tenth of the season in his first game back in the lineup.

On the other side, Kingston continues their playoff race and come into tonight six points out of the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference. They picked up a dominating 8-2 win over the Saginaw Spirit on Friday to start their weekend.

Draft-eligible prospect Brooks Rogowski comes into tonight with nine points in his last ten and continues to be a driving force for Oshawa's offense. The future Michigan State commit has been key to the Gens' top-six as a big, strong power forward and power play specialist.

For the Frontenacs, keep an out for Alex McLean who was acquired from Guelph at the trade deadline for Tyler Hopkins. Since arriving to Kinston, the former ninth overall selection has tallied ten points in as many games and has jelled nicely as one of the club's new weapons.

The action begins at 6:05 pm. Watch on Rogers TV, stream on FloHockey or listen on the Oshawa Generals Radio.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 25, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.