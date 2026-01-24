Generals Begin Back-To-Back on the Road in Ottawa

Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals and Ottawa 67's clash for the fifth time this season as the Gens make their second visit to the nation's capital in the 2025/26 campaign.

After a big 4-1 victory over the Brampton Steelheads last Sunday, Oshawa will be eager to keep the momentum going against the third-best team in the tough Eastern Conference.

Porter Byrd-Leitner and Luke Posthumus each recorded two points in Sunday's win, and each come in with four points in their last five games. Owen Griffin also picked up two goals in Sunday's contest.

Meanwhile, the 67's continue to go back-and-forth with the Brantford Bulldogs for tops in both the East Division and the entire conference. Ottawa comes in two points back of both after Brantford won their games Thursday and Friday.

Both teams get set for their first games of the weekend and their first meeting since the 67's took a 3-2 shootout victory in Oshawa on New Year's Day. Thomas Vandenberg scored the winner in the sixth round despite Jaden Cholette's 37-save effort.

The first four meetings between these division rivals have been tight defensive games, thanks in part of Ottawa's elite goaltending with Ryder Fetterolf and Jaeden Nelson only allowing four goals to the Generals in as many games.

As the Gens hope to change that narrative, both Griffin and Harrison Franssen have two points in the four games against Ottawa - each came in that New Year's Day contest.

The puck drops early from TD Place with a start time of 3:00 pm. Watch on Rogers TV, stream on FloHockey or listen on the Oshawa Generals Radio.







