Attack Unable to Find Offence, Fall to IceDogs

Published on January 24, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







The Owen Sound Attack took on the Niagara IceDogs in the back half a back-to-back set. Another strong effort from the Bears came up short, as they struggled to find their offensive touch, dropping Saturday nights affair 5-0. Ryerson Edgar led all IceDogs with a hat trick, while Grayson Tiller and Hayden Reid each added a goal a piece and Charlie Robertson registered the shutout win.

It was a physical start to the game with both teams trying to set the tone early. The IceDogs opened the scoring when Ryerson Edgar was spring on a breakaway and beat Matthew Koprowski for a 1-0 lead and his 11th goal of the year. The Attack have had some good looks outshooting the IceDogs 9-8 in the opening frame but were unable get one past Roberston before the end of the period.

A good battle ensued in the second period, the Attack were able to kill off three penalties and limit the high danger chances against, but were unable to solve Robertson and the game headed into the second intermission with the IceDogs leading 1-0. Looking to even the score and push for a win on home ice, the Attack had to play agressive and take some chances, but it was not to be. The IceDogs were able to capitalize on their chances and convert four times in the final period. Tiller scored his third of the year, just 2 minutes into the third, while Hayden Reid got his 8th of the season midway through period to make it 3-0. Edgar added two more in the final five minutes to make it 5-0, despite being outshot by the Attack 30-28.

Up next, the Attack will take on the Kitchener Rangers at home for a Wednesday 7pm game before than hosting the Brantford Bulldogs on Friday, January 30th and the Guelph Storm a day later on the Saturday with both of these games being at 7pm. Tickets for all Attack home games are on sale now and can be purchased at the MacVicar & McComb Sutton Realty Attack Box Office in person or by phone at 519-371-7452 or online anytime at tickets.attackhockey.com.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.