Kitchener Make It Seven Wins in a Row with OT Win over Otters

Erie, PA - Both teams traded a spell of three unanswered goals in a tightly contested matchup in which Sam O'Reilly and the Kitchener Rangers were able to skate away with the extra point scoring 45 seconds into the overtime period.

Luca Romano scored his second goal in as many games to open the scoring and was followed by another power play goal by Jack Pridham who doubled the Rangers lead after 20 minutes of play. Haeden Ellis made it three in a row for the Blueshirts early in the middle frame before the Otters struck for three unanswered goals of their own. Evan Headrick got the game-tying goal for the Otters recording his first point against the Rangers. The teams played to a scoreless third period with a Rangers goal being taken off the board for goalie interference. However, it didn't take long for the Rangers to strike in the overtime period with Sam O'Reilly jumping on a loose puck to give Kitchener their seventh win in a row.

Scoring Summary:

First Period

KIT 1 - ER 0

4:04 Luca Romano (11) - Matthew Andonovski, Weston Cameron

KIT 2 - ER 0 - PPG

19:44 Jack Pridhan (31) - Christian Humphreys, Cameron Reid

Second Period

KIT 3 - ER 0

3:42 Haeden Ellis (9) - Luca Romano, Matthew Andonovski

KIT 3 - ER 1

11:57 Andrew Kuzma (14) - Julius Saari, Ulysses Lombardi

KIT 3 - ER 2

14:56 Michael Dec (18) - Ulysses Lombardi, Andrew Kuzma

KIT 3 - ER 3

18:33 Evan Headrick (3) - Unassisted

Overtime

KIT 4 - ER 3 - GWG

0:45 Sam O'Reilly (15) - Jack Pridham

The Numbers Game:

Shots: KIT 31 - ER 25

Power play: KIT 1/3 - ER 0/0

FO%: KIT 58% - ER 42%

The Starting Goalies:

Jason Schaubel (KIT) - 22/25 Saves, Three Goals Against, Loss

Noah Tegelaar (ER) - 27/31 Saves, Four Goals Against, Win

UP NEXT:

The Rangers are gearing up for a loaded week, opening it at home Tuesday against the Sarnia Sting. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium. Secure your tickets at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.

