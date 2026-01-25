Kitchener Make It Seven Wins in a Row with OT Win over Otters
Published on January 24, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Erie, PA - Both teams traded a spell of three unanswered goals in a tightly contested matchup in which Sam O'Reilly and the Kitchener Rangers were able to skate away with the extra point scoring 45 seconds into the overtime period.
Luca Romano scored his second goal in as many games to open the scoring and was followed by another power play goal by Jack Pridham who doubled the Rangers lead after 20 minutes of play. Haeden Ellis made it three in a row for the Blueshirts early in the middle frame before the Otters struck for three unanswered goals of their own. Evan Headrick got the game-tying goal for the Otters recording his first point against the Rangers. The teams played to a scoreless third period with a Rangers goal being taken off the board for goalie interference. However, it didn't take long for the Rangers to strike in the overtime period with Sam O'Reilly jumping on a loose puck to give Kitchener their seventh win in a row.
Scoring Summary:
First Period
KIT 1 - ER 0
4:04 Luca Romano (11) - Matthew Andonovski, Weston Cameron
KIT 2 - ER 0 - PPG
19:44 Jack Pridhan (31) - Christian Humphreys, Cameron Reid
Second Period
KIT 3 - ER 0
3:42 Haeden Ellis (9) - Luca Romano, Matthew Andonovski
KIT 3 - ER 1
11:57 Andrew Kuzma (14) - Julius Saari, Ulysses Lombardi
KIT 3 - ER 2
14:56 Michael Dec (18) - Ulysses Lombardi, Andrew Kuzma
KIT 3 - ER 3
18:33 Evan Headrick (3) - Unassisted
Overtime
KIT 4 - ER 3 - GWG
0:45 Sam O'Reilly (15) - Jack Pridham
The Numbers Game:
Shots: KIT 31 - ER 25
Power play: KIT 1/3 - ER 0/0
FO%: KIT 58% - ER 42%
The Starting Goalies:
Jason Schaubel (KIT) - 22/25 Saves, Three Goals Against, Loss
Noah Tegelaar (ER) - 27/31 Saves, Four Goals Against, Win
UP NEXT:
The Rangers are gearing up for a loaded week, opening it at home Tuesday against the Sarnia Sting. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium. Secure your tickets at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.
Images from this story
|
Kitchener Rangers right wing Dylan Edwards
Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 24, 2026
- Spitfires Take 4-1 Win Saturday - Windsor Spitfires
- Attack Unable to Find Offence, Fall to IceDogs - Owen Sound Attack
- Coneydogs Fall to Spits, 4-1 - Flint Firebirds
- Kitchener Make It Seven Wins in a Row with OT Win over Otters - Kitchener Rangers
- Headrick Scores against Former Team as Otters Fall in OT - Erie Otters
- McCallum Picks up Three Assists in Road Win over Sarnia - Peterborough Petes
- Generals Drop First of Back-To-Back in Ottawa - Oshawa Generals
- Game Preview: Kitchener Rangers at Erie Otters - Kitchener Rangers
- Game Day, Game 47, Coneydogs vs Spitfires - 7 p.m. - Flint Firebirds
- Generals Begin Back-To-Back on the Road in Ottawa - Oshawa Generals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kitchener Rangers Stories
- Kitchener Make It Seven Wins in a Row with OT Win over Otters
- Game Preview: Kitchener Rangers at Erie Otters
- Rangers Score Five Unanswered Third Period Goals in 6-2 Win over Attack
- Dylan Edwards Commits to Quinnipiac University for the 2026-27 Season
- Game Preview: Owen Sound at Kitchener Rangers