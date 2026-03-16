Rangers Close out Season Series in Guelph with 4-1 Win

Published on March 15, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release









Kitchener Rangers exchange congratulations

(Kitchener Rangers) Kitchener Rangers exchange congratulations(Kitchener Rangers)

Guelph, Ont. - The Kitchener Rangers defeated the Guelph Storm by a score of 4-1 Sunday night to complete the season series with an identical record from a season ago of 7-1-0-0 over their Highway 7 rivals.

Dylan Edwards had the lone goal between the clubs after 40 minutes of play, but the Rangers would explode for three goals in just over three minutes in the third period to take a commanding 4-0 lead. Jack Pridham and Haeden Ellis capitalized on Guelph turnovers, while Sam O'Reilly added another shorthanded goal to complete the Rangers scoring. Jason Schaubel had his shutout bid snapped with 2:34 left to play in regulation but was steady in the game earning his 20th win of the season and ninth victory in a row.

Scoring Summary:

First Period

KIT 1 - GUE 0

18:27 Dylan Edwards (38) - Cameron Arquette, Sam O'Reilly

Third Period

KIT 2 - GUE 0 - GWG

5:23 Jack Pridham (43) - Unassisted

KIT 3 - GUE 0

6:10 Haeden Ellis (14) - Unassisted

KIT 4 - GUE 0 - SHG

8:36 Sam O'Reilly (28) - Jack Pridham

KIT 4 - GUE 1

17:26 Rowan Topp (3) - Illia Shybinskyi, Patrick Babin

The Numbers Game:

Shots: KIT 38 - GUE 13

Power play: KIT 0/2 - GUE 0/4

FO%: KIT 43% - GUE 57%

The Starting Goalies:

Jason Schaubel (KIT) - 12/13 Saves, One Goal Against, Win

Colin Ellsworth (GUE) - 34/38 Saves, Four Goals Against, Loss

UP NEXT:

After Sunday, the Blueshirts head back to the Aud for their St. Patrick's Day and Billet Appreciation game night in what will be a pivotal matchup to claim top seed in the Western Conference against the Flint Firebirds. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium. Secure your tickets at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.

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Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 15, 2026

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