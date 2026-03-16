Rangers Close out Season Series in Guelph with 4-1 Win
Published on March 15, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Guelph, Ont. - The Kitchener Rangers defeated the Guelph Storm by a score of 4-1 Sunday night to complete the season series with an identical record from a season ago of 7-1-0-0 over their Highway 7 rivals.
Dylan Edwards had the lone goal between the clubs after 40 minutes of play, but the Rangers would explode for three goals in just over three minutes in the third period to take a commanding 4-0 lead. Jack Pridham and Haeden Ellis capitalized on Guelph turnovers, while Sam O'Reilly added another shorthanded goal to complete the Rangers scoring. Jason Schaubel had his shutout bid snapped with 2:34 left to play in regulation but was steady in the game earning his 20th win of the season and ninth victory in a row.
Scoring Summary:
First Period
KIT 1 - GUE 0
18:27 Dylan Edwards (38) - Cameron Arquette, Sam O'Reilly
Third Period
KIT 2 - GUE 0 - GWG
5:23 Jack Pridham (43) - Unassisted
KIT 3 - GUE 0
6:10 Haeden Ellis (14) - Unassisted
KIT 4 - GUE 0 - SHG
8:36 Sam O'Reilly (28) - Jack Pridham
KIT 4 - GUE 1
17:26 Rowan Topp (3) - Illia Shybinskyi, Patrick Babin
The Numbers Game:
Shots: KIT 38 - GUE 13
Power play: KIT 0/2 - GUE 0/4
FO%: KIT 43% - GUE 57%
The Starting Goalies:
Jason Schaubel (KIT) - 12/13 Saves, One Goal Against, Win
Colin Ellsworth (GUE) - 34/38 Saves, Four Goals Against, Loss
UP NEXT:
After Sunday, the Blueshirts head back to the Aud for their St. Patrick's Day and Billet Appreciation game night in what will be a pivotal matchup to claim top seed in the Western Conference against the Flint Firebirds. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium. Secure your tickets at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.
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Kitchener Rangers exchange congratulations
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