Egorov Records 2nd Straight Shutout in 3-0 Victory over Hounds

Published on March 15, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







SAULT STE. MARIE, ON. Putting a close to the team's longest road trip of the 2025 -26 season, the Brantford Bulldogs arrived to the GFL Memorial Gardens on Sunday afternoon in Sault Ste. Marie to take on the Greyhounds.

David Egorov made his second straight start of the road-trip following his 4-0 victory over the Sudbury Wolves on Friday and was equally brilliant in the first period on Sunday, handling aside all 13 shots he faced in the opening frame. "Big Save" Dave was at his finest fending off a 3-on-2 late in the period with Brady Martin toe-dragging into the right circle and whistling a shot that Egorov was able to battle off with his shoulder. Another fine stop in the final minute saw Egorov flash left to right in his crease to handle a trailing Lukas Fischer, giving the talented defensemen nothing to look at it as he kept the game scoreless. The Bulldogs had moments of their own with Caleb Malhotra's early period net front pass just skipping over the stick of the Ma rek Vanacker in front of an open side and Carter George denying a power-play drive from Adam Benak through a screen from the right circle to keep the game scoreless through 20-minutes.

Better from the start of the second period, the Bulldogs began to turn the momentum of the game, coming close on a pair of occasions to opening the scoring with Zack Sandhu & Luca Testa each ringing the iron on back-to-back rushes. The ice was finally brok en at 12:01 with Jake O'Brien dumping the puck into the offensive zone and his wingers taking away Carter George's options left and right forcing the Greyhounds goaltender to look through the middle of the ice for an outlet.

O'Brien read the play and jumpe d it, beating a defender to the puck and tossing it into the open net for his 25th of the season and a 1-0 Bulldogs lead. David Egorov took things over from there, a brilliant glove save on Jacob Cloutier was followed by Marek Vanacker sliding back to break up a 2-on-0 that Egorov was then able to bat aside. Egorov would then deny a crashing Lukas Fischer with the rebound rolling to the side of the goal where Ben Denford made a saving block with Egorov getting a piece to send the puck out of play preserving the Bulldogs lead through 40 minutes.

The Egorov heroics continued into the third period as the Bulldogs starting netminder turned aside 17 third period shots from the Greyhounds. The Bulldogs responded to their goaltender's efforts on the power-play at 5:28 with Vladimir Dravecky turning the puck left for Jake O'Brien at the top of the circle. The captain quickly moved it to the side of the goal for Marek Vanacker who got a Greyhounds defender to drop and pulled Carter George off his line before feeding the puck to the right post for Gabriel Frasca to toss into the goal for his 24th of the season and a 2-0 Bulldogs lead. Egorov and defenseman Ben Danford were clutch performers from there, with the Bulldogs killing 56-seconds of 5-on-3 time in the middle portion of the period including a pair of big Danford blocks. Danford was at his best in the latter stages of the game, after Egorov had made a brilliant sprawling save at the right side of the goal, Quinn McKenzie carried the puck around the back of the net, trying a wrap-around only to be denied from an open side by a sliding Ben Danford who knocked the puck away from the Hounds forward. The play continued on, and the sequence had its exclamation point put on it by David Egorov's incredible glove stop on Brady Martin's left -circle drive to keep the Bulldogs up a pair. At 18:49, with the Greyhounds net empty, Jake O'Brien blocked down a shot through the middle of the Bulldogs zone and sent the puck ahead to Cooper Dennis who hit the empty net from the left of the Greyhounds blueline, collecting his 34th of the season and finishing off a 3- 0 Bulldogs win, David Egorov's 2nd straight shutout, as he stopped 40 in the win.

The Brantford Bulldogs return to action on home ice on Wednesday night, March 18th, playing host to the Niagara IceDogs with a 7:00pm puck drop.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 15, 2026

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