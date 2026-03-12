The Road Ahead: March 12th - 15th

Published on March 12, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Last week, the OHL-leading Brantford Bulldogs (44-9-7-2) extended their winning streak to five games, going three-for-three in last week's matchups.

After earning six valuable points against the Barrie Colts, Saginaw Spirit, and Niagara IceDogs, Brantford looks to do it all over again this week, where they head up north for a trio of road games.

Game 1: Thursday, March 12th @ North Bay Battalion

The Bulldogs open their northern road trip by heading to North Bay to take on the Battalion (35-25-2-1). The season series between these two teams is tied 1-1.

Storyline to watch:

It's the penultimate matchup of the season series between these two Eastern Conference rivals, who have been nothing short of entertaining in 2025-26 against one another.

In their last matchup, the Battalion earned a hard-fought 5-4 win on home ice, led by Lirim Amidovski's hat-trick.

The Bulldogs, who head to North Bay for the final time this year, are looking for a win of their own, and to keep up their scoring ways against the Battalion, as they've managed 11 goals in their two matchups so far this season.

Game 2: Friday, March 13th @ Sudbury Wolves

Brantford continues their week by heading to Sudbury on Friday to take on the Wolves (25-35-2-0). The Bulldogs lead the season series 3-0.

Storyline to watch:

It's the fourth and final matchup between these two teams this year, in a season series that's been mainly dominated by Brantford. The Bulldogs have gone 3-0 vs Sudbury this year, scoring 17 goals in the process.

However, in their most recent matchup, the Wolves pushed Brantford to the dying seconds of overtime, where the Bulldogs needed a late winner from Charlie Paquette to earn the victory.

Can Brantford keep up their winning ways vs the Wolves, or can Sudbury play spoiler in their final matchup of the season?

Game 3: March 15th @ Soo Greyhounds

The Bulldogs wrap up their busy week with a trip to the Soo to take on the Greyhounds (37-19-1-5). Brantford leads the season series 1-0.

Storyline to watch:

In their one and only matchup from earlier this season, the Bulldogs took a thriller in the shootout, capped off by Adam Benak's filthy winner and Ryerson Leenders stopping all three shooters he faced.

This time around, Brantford looks to end their season series with the Greyhounds with a perfect 2-0 record for the second year in a row.

Can Brantford pull off the sweep yet again, or will a hungry Soo team take advantage of a Bulldogs team away from home?







