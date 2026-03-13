Generals Hold off Petes, Win Second of Back-To-Back

Published on March 12, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals took an intense 3-2 contest over the Peterborough Petes on the road to complete their back-to-back set of games.

The Generals swapped the lineup slightly, going back to 12 forwards and six defenders. The Changes included Tyler Hinde making his return to action after seven games.

Matthew Humphries started the second of the back-to-back in goal and had to be strong early as Peterborough came out flying. However, Jaden Cholette would take over late in the first after Humphries left the game with an upper-body injury.

Coming off a start less than 24 hours ago, Cholette would be tested quickly as Brennan Faulkner won a foot race and tucked it in on his backhand going across the net for the opening goal. The Petes put up 16 shots in the opening frame and took a 1-0 lead to the locker room.

The Petes continued to generate offense with their speed and grit at the start of the second. Cholette did his part, stopping all 20 Peterborough shots in the middle frame to keep it a one-goal game.

Oshawa had 16 shots and not a lot of trips in the offensive zone through 40 minutes, but they picked things up late in the middle frame and got the game tied at four-on-four as Brooks Rogowski walked in on a two-on-one and ripped it glove side on Easton Rye.

With a 1-1 deadlock entering the third, the Gens quickly broke it on an early power play with Luke Posthumus one-timing Owen Griffin's cross-ice feed home. Griffin extended his point streak to ten games with that assist.

Oshawa was not done there as they extended their lead just 1:25 later thanks to Matthew Wang tucking it home out front for his second goal in as many nights after going his first 16 games as a General without one.

With the Generals suddenly ahead by two, the Petes came back and just got one to cross the line behind Cholette that took a lengthy video review to determine the result. Adam Levac was credited with the goal that brought Peterborough back to within one.

It came down to the wire in an intense one-goal game, but Cholette came up with some big saves in the end and the Generals' defense avenged last night's tough ending by shutting the door on Peterborough's home ice.

In total, Jaden Cholette made 37 saves in emergency relief and gave his team a chance to win. The Gens rewarded his efforts with three straight goals with Owen Griffin and Brooks Rogowski being in on two of them.

With the North Bay Battalion defeating the Brantford Bulldogs in overtime tonight, Peterborough now sits just one point ahead of them for the fourth seed in the East after tonight's regulation loss.

The Generals will have Friday and Saturday off to prepare for a matchup with the Barrie Colts back home on Sunday in their St. Patrick's game. For single-game tickets, click here.

1st Period Scoring:

PBO 1st Goal: Brennan Faulkner (26) Unassisted at 14:25

2nd Period Scoring:

OSH 1st Goal: Brooks Rogowski (13) from Harrison Franssen and Leo Laschon at 17:42

3rd Period Scoring:

OSH 2nd Goal (PP): Luke Posthumus (22) from Owen Griffin and Brooks Rogowski at 2:07

OSH 3rd Goal: Matthew Wang (5) from Anthony Figliomeni at 3:32

PBO 2nd Goal: Adam Levac (15) from Matthew Soto and Kieron Walton at 5:46

OSH Power Play: 1/2

PBO Power Play: 0/3

Matthew Humphries (OSH): 9 saves on 9 shots

Jaden Cholette (OSH): 37 saves on 39 shots

Easton Rye (PBO): 19 saves on 22 shots







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.