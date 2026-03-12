Generals Drop Barnburner to Wolves

Published on March 11, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals dropped a 5-4 decision to the Sudbury Wolves Wednesday night in what was an action-packed contest.

The Generals dressed eleven forwards and seven defenders tonight with Luca Diplacido drawing back in as the extra d-man while Jaden Cholette made his fifth start in seven games.

Prior to puck drop, the Oshawa Generals held a moment of silence for Rowen Greening, a young hockey player of the North Durham Warriors' U12 AA team who sadly passed away last week. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Rowen's family and friends during this difficult time.

Both sides showed energy early on, exchanging chances up-and-down the ice while showing grit and physicality. Matthew Wang would get the scoring started for Oshawa late in the first, stashing home a rebound in the crease for his first goal as a General since being acquired.

Heading into the middle frame with the lead, the Generals continue to be on the attack and Anthony Figliomeni finished Brooks Rogowski's rebound shot to put them ahead by two with his second goal in three games - both against Sudbury. Diplacido also recorded the secondary assist on the play for his first point with the Gens.

The Wolves would claw their way back in it with a power play marker from Artem Gonchar, but Vadim Smirnov responded 3:03 later, backhanding a loose puck in the slot over Paolo Frasca's glove to give the Gens a two-goal lead entering the third.

Onni Kalto would add to the lead early, one-touching Owen Griffin's centring feed past Frasca. With the primary assist, Griffin extended his point streak to nine games as the Gens took a three-goal lead.

The commanding advantage, however, would not last long as Sudbury netted two quick ones 1:25 apart to climb right back to within one, both off the stick of Jan Chovan in tight.

It was a game once again deep into the third, but the Wolves would soon tie things up after Adam Nemec made a beautiful inside-out move to create space in the slot before tucking the puck past Cholette's blocker.

Three Sudbury goals in five minutes stunned the Oshawa faithful but the TCC quickly came back to life late in the third as both sides went at it for the next and important goal.

In the final minute, however, the Wolves would cycle it around in the Oshawa end and Nemec one-timed Gonchar's feed past Cholette to net the eventual game-winner with 26.8 seconds left.

The Generals outshot Sudbury 18-8 in the final frame, but the Wolves netted four goals on their attempts to complete a come-from-behind victory and earn the season series win over Oshawa.

Adam Nemec was in on all five of Sudbury's goals while Jan Chovan chipped in with two goals and an assist. The Generals did have eleven skaters contribute to offense tonight, including two points from Luke Posthumus, but could not close out a hungry Wolves team.

For Oshawa, they hope to shake this loss off as they continue this week with two more games, including one in Peterborough against the Petes tomorrow night as they wrap up the second of a back-to-back.

After Thursday, the Generals will have a couple of days off before returning home Sunday to host the Barrie Colts for their St. Patrick's game. For single-game tickets, click here.

1st Period Scoring:

OSH 1st Goal: Matthew Wang (4) from Harrison Franssen and Luke Posthumus at 17:54

2nd Period Scoring:

OSH 2nd Goal: Anthony Figliomeni (5) from Brooks Rogowski and Luca Diplacido at 7:10

SBY 1st Goal (PP): Artem Gonchar (14) from Jean-Cristoph Lemieux and Adam Nemec at 14:56

OSH 3rd Goal: Vadim Smirnov (10) from Brady Blaseg and Porter Byrd-Leitner at 17:59

3rd Period Scoring:

OSH 4th Goal (PP): Onni Kalto (17) from Owen Griffin and Luke Posthumus at 2:37

SBY 2nd Goal: Jan Chovan (24) from Brady Smith and Adam Nemec at 3:44

SBY 3rd Goal: Jan Chovan (25) from Jean-Cristoph Lemieux and Adam Nemec at 5:09

SBY 4th Goal: Adam Nemec (11) from Daniel Berehowsky at 8:44

SBY 5th Goal: Adam Nemec (12) from Artem Gonchar and Jan Chovan at 19:33

SBY Power Play: 1/1

OSH Power Play: 1/1

Paolo Frasca (SBY): 38 saves on 42 shots

Jaden Cholette (OSH): 26 saves on 31 shots







