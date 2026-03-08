Generals Visit Frontenacs to Close Road Trip

Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals wrap up their three-game weekend road trip in Kingston as they face the Frontenacs for an eighth and final time this season.

The Generals were victorious their first time out, rallying to defeat the Battalion in North Bay 4-3 Thursday night before dropping 5-2 to the Wolves in Sudbury the night after.

Scoring depth has been steady for the Generals on this trip so far with Luke Posthumus, Owen Griffin, Ben Cormier, Vadim Smirnov, Leo Laschon and Anthony Figliomeni each recording two points in the two games.

Oshawa not only hopes to finish their road trip with two wins in three games, but also look to avoid a season series sweep at the hands of the Frontenacs after dropping the first seven against them.

Some of the matchups between these two have been tightly contested while others saw Kingston rally back from multi-goal deficits to win. In all of them, however, Oshawa has struggled to crack Kingston's goaltending - scoring a total of 12 goals in the seven games.

The Frontenacs have already clinched their spot in the playoffs but are still battling for a stronger position. They currently sit seventh in the Eastern Conference by a good margin but are also three points back of Niagara for sixth place entering play today.

The Generals' last win at Slush Puppie Place came back in October of 2024, a streak they hope to end this afternoon with some determined play from their past few games.

Action picks up early with a 2:05 pm start time. Watch on Rogers TV, stream on FloHockey or listen on the Oshawa Generals Radio.







