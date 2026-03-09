Nolan Snyder Finishes off a Big Weekend, Leads Kingston to 3-2 Win

Kingston, ON - The Kingston Frontenacs wrapped up their rare two game weekend on Sunday afternoon against the Oshawa Generals. The Frontenacs could do something they haven't been able to do in their franchise history with a win; sweep the season series over the Generals. A 5-2 win in the second game of the season put them up 1-0 in the season series and the black and gold haven't looked back as they've outscored Oshawa 37-12 across their seven matchups this year.

Kingston came out of the gates swinging with the clear early advantage, outshooting the Generals 10-2 in the early stages. That early momentum would translate into a goal off the stick of Robin Kuzma as he fired home his 6th of the year against the Generals and his 14th of the season to make it 1-0. Oshawa would claw back in the shots on goal department before the end of the first but the score remained in favour of the Frontenacs.

The second period saw a much more even matchup than the first with both teams trading opportunities. Gavin Betts was busy in the opening stages making a couple key saves to keep Kingston in the lead. With under seven minutes to play in the period, Maleek McGowan was in hard on the forecheck, laying the body in the corner and knocking his man off the puck.

McGowan then picked up the loose puck and drove the net hard and after the puck bounced around in the crease, he buried the rebound to make it 2-0 for the black and gold. Just over a minute later, Matthew Frost would score to make it 3-0. Landon Wright wired a shot off the crossbar and left the puck sitting perfectly in the crease for Matthew Frost to lunge at it and tap it in.

As the third period got under way you could feel that the push was coming and it didn't take long for Oshawa to get on the board. A Brady Murnane point shot was blocked by a Frontenacs defender and landed right on the stick of Luke Posthumus to get the Generals on the board. With under five minutes to play Brooks Rogowski would score from below the goal line, banking a shot of Betts and into the back of the net to bring Oshawa within a goal.

With time winding down, Gavin Betts and company were able to shut the door on a tying goal; giving the Frontenacs the 3-2 win. The victory also cemented some history, as Kingston swept the season series against the Generals for the first time in franchise history with a record of 8-0-0-0 while outscoring Oshawa 40-15. The Frontenacs now head to Niagara with a chance to leapfrog the IceDogs for sixth place in the Eastern Conference.







