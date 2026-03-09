Rangers Suffer First Regulation Loss in Twelve Games to the Spitfires

Kitchener Rangers defenceman Cameron Reid

Windsor, Ont. - The Kitchener Rangers dropped their first game in regulation for the first time since February 7th against the Niagara IceDogs (12 games). It was also the first loss suffered to Windsor this season and now Kitchener will complete the season set with a 3-1-0-0 record.

Kitchener never led in the game, but battled back twice from down a goal, but facing a 3-2 deficit heading to the final period, Windsor shut the game down and added two empty net goals to earn the 5-2 victory. Cameron Reid (13) and Jack Pridham (42) were the Ranger goal scorers and Cameron Reid picked up his 100th career OHL assist on the Pridham power play marker.

Scoring Summary:

First Period

KIT 0 - WSR 1

11:21 Caden Harvey (9) - Beksultan Makysh, Andrew Robinson

KIT 1 - WSR 1

14:08 Cameron Reid (13) - Matthew Hlacar, Avry Anstis

Second Period

KIT 1 - WSR 2

4:57 Anthony Cristoforo (18) - Unassisted

KIT 2 - WSR 2 - PPG

6:12 Jack Pridham (42) - Sam O'Reilly, Cameron Reid

KIT 2 - WSR 3 - GWG

18:47 Caden Harvey (10) - Wyatt Kennedy

Third Period

KIT 2 - WSR 4 - ENG

17:58 Ethan Garden (14) - AJ Spellacy, Liam Greentree

KIT 2 - WSR 5 - ENG

18:33 Ethan Garden (15) - AJ Spellacy

The Numbers Game:

Shots: KIT 27 - WSR 26

Power play: KIT 1/1 - WSR 0/1

FO%: KIT 49% - WSR 51%

The Starting Goalies:

Christian Kirsh (KIT) - 21/24 Saves, Three Goals Against, Loss

Joey Costanzo (WSR) - 25/27 Saves, Two Goals Against, Win

UP NEXT:

The Rangers will finally enjoy some rest as the East Avenue Blue are not in action until Friday, March 13th when they welcome the Owen Sound Attack back to the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium for the final time this season. Kitchener will close out next week's slate of games with a Sunday trip down Highway 7 to face off against the Guelph Storm. As always, Friday's puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

