Game Preview: Kitchener Rangers at Windsor Spitfires - March 8th, 2026

Published on March 8, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor, ON - The first-place Kitchener Rangers and third-place Windsor Spitfires with duel in a late afternoon contest at the WFCU Centre in Windsor. The Rangers are looking to increase their lead atop the Western Conference and extend their win streak to eight games, while the Spitfires are trying to get back in the win column after a Saturday night loss to Flint and join the race for top seed in the West. Puck drop is set for 4:05 p.m.

TV: Rogers Channel 20 (Kitchener)

Rogers Super Sports Pak Channel 471 (Ontario)

Video Stream:  Live on FloHockey

Radio: 570 NewsRadio Kitchener

HEAD-TO-HEAD

This Season:

Kitchener have faired strongly against the Spitfires this season, taking all three contests thus far. Twice winning in regulation and an overtime victory in Windsor. The Rangers last saw the Spits on home ice back on February 20th where Christian Kirsch and the Rangers blanked Windsor by a score of 3-0. Weston Cameron and Haeden Ellis scored in the second period and Christian Humphreys added an empty net goal late in the third period to seal that game.

Over the Years:

Although having recent success against the Spitfires, the WFCU Centre has always been a tough test for the Blueshirts. The Rangers are 4-6-1-0 in their past five seasons on the road to Windsor, but have maintained a strong 12-10-1-0 record overall against the Spits. Kitchener have not lost in Windsor since game two of the Western Conference semi-finals during the 2025 OHL Playoffs.

RANGERS ROUND UP (44-12-4-2)

The Rangers are looking to close out the week perfect after defeating the Sarnia Sting 6-3 on the road Wednesday night and blanking the Soo Greyhounds on home ice Friday night. The Rangers have won seven games in a row and sit at the top of the Western Conference with 94 points in 62 games.

Christian Kirsch has found his form as of late and has climbed to fourth in the OHL in goals against average at 2.38. He recorded his fourth shutout of the season in that game on Friday which puts him in a tie for second most shutouts this season. Kitchener have three of the top five point scorers in the OHL this season. Jack Pridham leads the way with 83 points in 60 games. He became the second player this season to reach the 40-goal mark and now has 41 on the season. Dylan Edwards trails by a point with 82 points in 62 games, collecting 43 of those since joining the Rangers. More points than he had with Erie in two more games. Christian Humphreys rounds out the top five with 81 points in 58 games and has the second most assists in the league with 55, trailing Nathan Aspinall of Flint who has 56.

Drafted Rangers:

The Kitchener Rangers have a loaded roster of NHL drafted talent. Among twelve players drafted to the NHL, five were selected in the 2025 NHL Draft: Gabriel Chiarot (Vancouver Canucks), Matthew Hlacar (Toronto Maple Leafs), Andrew MacNiel (Montreal Canadians), Cameron Reid (Nashville Predators), and Luca Romano (New York Islanders). The other six players were taken in 2024: Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators), Christian Humphreys (Colorado Avalanche), Christian Kirsch (San Jose Sharks), Sam O'Reilly (Tampa Bay Lightning via EDM), Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks), and Jared Woolley (Los Angeles Kings). Matthew Andonovski (Ottawa Senators) was selected in 2023.

SCOUTING THE SPITFIRES (36-18-1-5)

The Spitfires are coming off a loss to their division rival, Flint Firebirds and now trails the Birds by four points for the division lead. The Spitfires are playing to a 6-4-0-0 clip over their last 10 games and do hold games in hand on both the Firebirds and Rangers.

Veteran players, Liam Greentree, Nathan Villeneuve, and Carson Woodall are the three top point scorers for the Spirfires, with Villeneuve leading with 63. Woodall is second amognst all defenceman in the OHL with 60 points (11G, 49A). Overage goaltender Joey Costanzo ranks second in the OHL in goals against average, spotting a 2.12 GAA, trailing only Ryder Fetterolf in Ottawa who owns a 2.11 GAA.

Drafted Spitfires:

The Windsor Spitfires have six players on their roster who have been drafted to the NHL. Jack Nesbitt (Philadelphia Flyers) was selected in 2025, while AJ Spellacy (Chicago Blackhawks), Jakub Fibigr (Seattle Kraken), Liam Greentree (New York Rangers), and Nathan Villeneuve (Seattle Kraken) were drafted in 2024. Alex Pharand (Chicago Blackhawks) heard his name called in the 2023 NHL Draft.

Broadcast Coverage:

UP NEXT:

The Rangers will finally enjoy some rest as the East Avenue Blue are not in action until Friday, March 13th when they welcome the Owen Sound Attack back to the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium for the final time this season. Kitchener will close out next week's slate of games with a Sunday trip down Highway 7 to face off against the Guelph Storm. As always, Friday's puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.







