Paquette, Frasca & Testa Lead Brantford Past Niagara 6-4

Published on March 8, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







BRANTFORD, ONTARIO. The Bulldogs closed out their weekend at the TD Civic Centre on Sunday afternoon, welcoming the Niagara IceDogs to town while also celebrating the Bulldogs hockey moms.

The IceDogs were the first to find the scoresheet at 2:57, taking a 1-0 lead. Breaking out of their zone, Blake Barnes found Haoxi Wang, who had Jacob Monks alongside him but elected to take the shot himself, sneaking it past Ryerson Leenders for his fifth of the season. The Bulldogs wasted little time responding, evening the score at 5:24. Charlie Paquette connected with Zack Sandhu, who rifled a shot top shelf for his third of the season. Brantford looked to grab their first lead shortly after when Ben Danford teed up a drive from the blue line with Gabriel Frasca stationed out front, but his tip attempt was denied by IceDogs netminder Charlie Robertson. Going the other way, the visitors headed to the man advantage where Ryerson Edgar fired a drive, but Leenders came up with the stop. Caleb Malhotra was sent to the box, giving the IceDogs a 4-on-3 power-play opportunity for 1:14. Riley Patterson fired a drive from the left circle with Hayden Reid stationed out front looking for the tip, but Ryerson Leenders kicked it aside to keep the game even. After 20 minutes, both teams headed down the tunnel tied 1-1, with the IceDogs holding a 13-7 advantage on the shot clock.

Jake O'Brien found a loose puck and hammered a drive that rang off the goal post and out. The Bulldogs would take the lead moments later at 3:40 to make it 2-1. Caleb Malhotra worked the puck down low and found Luca Testa, who fired a shot over the shoulder of Charlie Robertson for his 14th of the season. The Bulldogs added to their lead at 4:58 to make it 3-1. Gabriel Frasca connected with Vladimir Dravecky, who let a shot fly from the right circle for his eighth of the season. The IceDogs looked to cut the lead in half when Chase Hull fired a drive on goal, but Ryerson Leenders kicked it aside. Niagara would eventually break through at 8:22 to make it 3-2.

With Owen Protz without his stick, Jakub Chromiak set up Grayson Tiller, who snuck a shot past Leenders for his fourth of the season. The Bulldogs responded quickly to regain their two-goal cushion at 10:34. Edison Engle found Cooper Dennis, who connected with Caleb Malhotra on the doorstep for his 28th of the season. Brantford extended their lead further at 13:31 to make it 5-2, as Gabriel Frasca found Charlie Paquette on the rush and he wired a shot past Robertson for his 28th of the season. The IceDogs found the scoresheet once more in the middle frame at 17:06 to make it 5-3. Riley Patterson connected with Ethan Czata, who buried his 24th of the season, sending both teams down the tunnel with the Bulldogs holding the lead after 40 minutes.

The physicality ramped up after Marek Vanacker took a hit, with Owen Protz stepping in and dropping the gloves with Haoxi Wang in a spirited tilt. Moments after the Bulldogs killed over a minute of 5-on-3 time, Vladimir Dravecky was tripped up, sending the Bulldogs to the man advantage. Niagara continued to press, with Chase Hull launching a long drive, but Leenders made the shoulder stop. The IceDogs cut the deficit to one at 15:39. Haoxi Wang connected with Noah Read, who fired home his 11th of the season to make it a 5-4 game. With momentum on their side, Niagara pulled their netminder for the extra attacker, and Jakub Chromiak fired a drive from the blue line, but Leenders came up with the stop. At 19:39, Ben Danford sealed the game, firing a long shot into the empty net for his third of the season to cap off a 6-4 Bulldogs victory over the Niagara IceDogs.

Brantford returns to action on Thursday, March 12, as they head north to North Bay to take on the Battalion at Boart Longyear Memorial Gardens. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 8, 2026

