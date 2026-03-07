Benak Pots Pair as Bulldogs Stop Spirit 5-1

March 6, 2026

BRANTFORD, ONTARIO. The Bulldogs return to the TD Civic Centre on Friday night looking to build on momentum from a 5-3 victory over the Barrie Colts, as they welcome the Saginaw Spirit for their only visit to Brantford this season.

The opening frame began with the Bulldogs controlling the pace of play, generating several chances in Saginaw's zone. Luca Testa was stationed on the doorstep and drove a chance toward the net, with Gabriel Frasca jumping on the rebound, but both attempts were turned aside by Spirit netminder Stepan Shurygin. Saginaw recorded their first shot of the game just over eight minutes into the frame when James Guo fired a drive on goal, but David Egorov was there to make the stop.

The physicality began to ramp up as Frasca delivered a heavy hit, sparking the intensity on both sides. Moments later, Philip Govedaris lost an edge, springing Nikita Klepov and Gensen Geldart on a 2-on-1, but Egorov shut the door with a key save to keep the game scoreless. Brantford continued to apply pressure, with Marek Vanacker hammering a drive on goal that Shurygin snagged with the glove. The Bulldogs finally broke through late in the frame at 19:48 to take a 1-0 lead. Adam Benak blew past the Spirit defenders and lifted a shot top shelf for his 25th of the season, sending the Bulldogs down the tunnel with the lead after 20 minutes.

The Bulldogs continued to apply pressure early in the middle frame as Caleb Malhotra fed Cooper Dennis in the slot, but Stepan Shurygin came up with the stop. Moments later, Ben Danford was sent to the penalty box, giving the Spirit their first power-play opportunity of the game. Egor Barabanov fired a drive from the blue line with Dimian Zhilkin waiting on the doorstep for the rebound, but Adam Jiricek stepped in with a key block to keep the Bulldogs in front. After the penalty expired, Saginaw found the equalizer at 4:47. Ryan Hanrahan connected with Gensen Geldart as he lifted a shot over the shoulder of David Egorov for his fourth of the season to tie the game 1-1. Gabriel Frasca looked to restore the Bulldogs lead moments later with a chance from the slot, but Shurygin turned it aside. Brantford regained the lead at 8:26. A turnover in the neutral zone sent the Bulldogs the other way, where Jake O'Brien found Marek Vanacker in stride. Vanacker unleashed a quick release that beat Shurygin for his 43rd of the season, giving the Bulldogs a 2-1 advantage. Through 40 minutes of play, the Bulldogs held a 2-1 lead over the Spirit while maintaining a 16-11 advantage on the shot clock.

The Bulldogs pulled away in the final frame, adding three goals to secure the victory. Carson Harmer generated an early opportunity for the Spirit, but David Egorov flashed the glove to keep Saginaw at bay. Brantford extended their lead to 3-1 at 2:30. Cooper Dennis connected with Caleb Malhotra, who broke into the Spirit zone with Philip Govedaris alongside him, but elected to take the shot himself. Malhotra's drive slipped past Stepan Shurygin for his 27th of the season. The Spirit looked to respond quick ly as Jacob Cloutier tried to jam a puck under Egorov's pads, but the Bulldogs netminder shut the door. Brantford continued to press on the power play, with Malhotra attempting to find Marek Vanacker in the slot but is denied. Moments later Dennis tried to go top shelf, but Shurygin came up with the stops. The Bulldogs added another at 8:31 to make it 4-1.

Owen Protz fired a drive from the blue line and Adam Benak tipped it home for his 26th of the season and second goal of the night. The intensity picked up moments later as Nik Rossetto delivered a big hit before Ryder Boulton dropped the gloves with Josh Glavin, bringing the crowd to life. Dennis generated another quality chance late in the frame, but Shurygin slid across the crease to make the save. At 18:30, Luca Testa sealed the victory with an empty-net goal, his 13th of the season, as the Bulldogs skated away with a 5-1 win over the Saginaw Spirit.

Brantford returns to action on Sunday, March 8, when they host the Niagara IceDogs at the TD Civic Centre. Puck drop is scheduled for 2:00 p.m.







