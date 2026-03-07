Frontenacs Reel in a 2-1 Win over the Steelheads

March 6, 2026

Kingston, ON - The Kingston Frontenacs returned to home ice on Friday night for the first time since February 21st after heading out on a four game road trip. While they were away they clinched their spot in the 2026 OHL Playoffs; something their opponent the Brampton Steelheads have yet to do as they are on the outside looking in heading into Friday nights contest.

The Frontenacs came out of the gate flying as they peppered Steelheads' goaltender Zach Bowen, but the overage goaltender stopped all 14 shots he would face in the first. Brampton neutralized the early attack and spent some time in the Kingston end but Gavin Betts was equal to the task; with the first period ending scoreless.

It didn't take long for someone to find the back of the net in the second period. Just 53 seconds into the middle frame Julian DeMiglio would open the scoring on a goal that Gavin Betts would undoubtably want back. Betts played the puck behind his own net but it went off the end boards and landed directly on the stick of DiMiglio who had an empty net for a tap in.

Kingston would be quick to respond as Aleks Kulemin would find fire one home on a man advantage beating Bowen under his left shoulder. Kulemin's 11th of his rookie campaign would swing the momentum back in Kingston's favour as he tied the game up at one a side. Nolan Snyder would score his 16th of the year just as another power play opportunity was expiring. Tomas Pobezal shot the puck towards the net and Snyder was able to get his stick in the way for a deflection; giving the Fronts a 2-1 lead.

Brampton attacked early and often to start the third but Betts was able to keep the Steelheads at bay. The Frontenacs had multiple power play chances for an insurance goal to put a bow on the contest, but Zach Bowen slammed the door shut. Brampton pushed hard in the final minutes but Betts and the Frontenacs kept them off the scoresheet; sealing a 2-1 win.







