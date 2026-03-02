Frontenacs Almost Clinch Playoff Birth, But Gonchar's Late Winner Gives Sudbury the Win

Published on March 1, 2026

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Sudbury, ON - The Kingston Frontenacs battled until the final buzzer Sunday afternoon but came up short in a 5-3 loss to the Sudbury Wolves.

Sudbury struck just 56 seconds into the game as Chase Coughlan opened the scoring, putting the Frontenacs on their heels early. Coughlan's shot was saved by Matt Minchak but it went off of Vann Williamson's stick on the rebound and trickled over the goal line. Vladimir Provorov would bury his fifth of the season before the first came to a close as he finished off a setup from Ethan Dean to send us into the intermission down 2-0.

Kingston responded positively as the second would get underway with Nolan Buttar scoring inside of the first five minutes for his tenth of the season to bring the black and gold within a goal. Sudbury would quickly take back a two goal lead though, as Daniel Berehowsky scored a wraparound goal, marking the end of the night for Minchak as he would be replaced by Gavin Betts.

The change between the pipes sparked the Frontenacs to get their act together, and they did just that. Matthew Frost would score just over the halfway point of the second and Tomas Pobezal would fire home a cannon of a slapshot on a two man advantage to bring the game to a 3-3 tie before the second intermission.

Kingston carried the play for stretches in the third and looked poised to at least secure a point and clinch a playoff birth, but a late bounce proved costly. Artem Gonchar found the winner with just over a minute to play in the third period to put Sudbury ahead 4-3. With the net empty in a last push to equalize, Gavin Ewles added an insurance marker to seal it.

Kingston is back on home ice this Friday night against the Brampton Steelheads as they host Hockey is for the Dogs night in support of the Kingston Humane Society, where they will have another chance to clinch a birth in the 2025 OHL Playoffs.







