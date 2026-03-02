Rye Picks up League Leading 33rd Win in Flint

Peterborough Petes defenceman Holden Carter vs. the Flint Firebirds

(Flint, MI) - On Sunday, March 1, the Peterborough Petes were in Flint, Michigan to take on the Flint Firebirds for their final game of a three game road trip. The Petes took the lead in the third period, with Adam Novotný scoring a late empty net goal to seal the 4-2 win.

Easton Rye led the way for the Petes, stopping 32 for his league leading 33rd win of the season. Aiden Young and Matthew Perrault had two assists each, while Yanis Lutz, Carson Cameron, Brennan Faulkner, and Adam Novotný all scored. Matthew Soto and Adam Levac also had an assist in the game.

Game Recap:

First Period:

Peterborough Goal (8:35) PP - Yanis Lutz (10), Assists - Matthew Soto (27), Matthew Perreault (21)

Second Period:

Flint Goal (16:54) - Christopher Thibodeau (16), Assists - Ihnat Pazii (19), Dryden Allen (20)

Third Period:

Peterborough Goal (2:21) PP - Carson Cameron (8), Assists - Matthew Perreault (22), Aiden Young (29)

Peterborough Goal (3:06) SH - Brennan Faulkner (22), Unassisted

Flint Goal (4:40) PP - Jacob Battaglia (25), Assists - Kevin He (32), Nathan Aspinall (53)

Peterborough Goal (19:06) EN - Adam Novotný (31), Assists - Adam Levac (25), Aiden Young (30)

The Petes are back in action on Thursday, March 5, when they host the Ottawa 67's for their Real Canadian Superstore Game Night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the Peterborough Memorial Centre. Very limited tickets for the game are still available, calling (705) 743-3561, or by visiting the Doane Grant Thornton Box Office during office hours. Fans can also catch the game on YourTV Peterborough, Freq 90.5, and FloHockey.

