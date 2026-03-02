Petes Outlast Birds, 4-2

Published on March 1, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







FLINT - A game full of special teams took place at the Dort Financial Center on Sunday night between the Peterborough Petes and the Flint Firebirds. Mason Courville posted 32 saves on 35 shots in the 4-2 loss.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

The Petes got on the board midway through the first period. Kieron Walton battled for the puck behind the net and he quickly passed the it to Yanis Lutz on the point. Lutz skated in and beat Mason Courville glove side to give Peterborough the early 1-0 lead.

Flint responded late in the second period. With a scramble in front of the net Ihnat Pazii shot the puck that was initially stopped by Peterborough's Easton Rye's pad. Chris Thibodeau picked up the rebound, rounded the net and banked a shot off of Rye's skate to even the scoring at one.

Peterborough snapped back early in the third period. Matthew Perreault took a shot from the point in which Courville stopped with his pad. Carson Cameron picked up the rebound, catching Courville out of position, and slid the puck into the net taking back the lead, 2-1.

The Petes scored again not long after, this time with a shorthanded goal. Brennan Faulkner skated in, faked a shot and beat Courville, extending the lead to two. But the Birds got back on the board with a power play goal on the same penalty. Kevin He received the puck from Nathan Aspinall and sent a cross-ice pass to Jacob Battaglia. Battaglia fired a shot past Rye to make the game 3-2.

Peterborough's Adam Novotný scored an empty net goal to secure a 4-2 win. The Firebirds dropped to 39-15-4-2 while Peterborough improved to 34-22-1-4.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Urban Podrekar's point streak was snapped at seven games... Jacob Battaglia recorded his 25th goal of the season and his 11th in 21 games as a Firebird...Peterborough went 2-for-8 on the power play. Eight power play chances against were tied for the most by a Firebirds opponent in a single game this season.

UP NEXT:

The Firebirds are back at home Wednesday night against the Soo Greyhounds. Puck drop at the Dort Financial Center is scheduled for 7 p.m.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 1, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.