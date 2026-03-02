Zach Jovanovski Named OHL Goaltender of the Month

The Ontario Hockey League today announced that Guelph Storm goaltender Zach Jovanovski is the OHL Goaltender of the Month for February, helping stabilize the Storm in the Western Conference standings with six victories, including five of those on the road, along with a steady workload. Jovanovski's marquee performance came in the form of a 38-save shutout in Sault Ste. Marie on Feb. 21st as the Storm skated to a 1-0 win. He helped the Storm come out of February in sole possession of sixth place in the Western Conference standings.

A 6-foot-2, 170Ib. sophomore from Tecumseh, ON, Jovanovski owns a record of 23-16-1-3 with a 3.33 goals-against average and .894 save percentage over 45 games for the Storm this season. The former seventh-round (134th overall) pick by Guelph in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection is ranked 10th among North American goaltenders on NHL Central Scouting's midterm rankings. He appeared in 19 games for the Storm in 2024-25, going 6-10-3-0 with a 3.71 goals-against average and .886 save percentage.

