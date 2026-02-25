Game Day - February 25 - KIT at GUE

Published on February 25, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Wednesday night hockey in the Royal City!

From cornfields to center ice! Syngenta Canada is excited to sponsor tonight's game for Farmers Night, a game dedicated to local farmers and farm families. "Thank you to the farmers of Wellington County who feed and fuel our communities and economy.", said Syngenta District Manager Norm Sutherland.

Tonight will also be another Ones-Day promotion, including $1 Hot Dogs with any regular-price food or beverage purchase and $1 merchandise special with any regular price purchase at Spyke's Sport Shop.

Who to Watch - Guelph Storm

Tyler Hopkins

Who to Watch - Kitchener Rangers

Jack Pridham

Upcoming Home Games:

Friday, February 27th, 7:07pm - Niagara IceDogs at Guelph Storm

