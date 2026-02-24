Wednesday, February 25th Is Farmers Night Brought to You by Syngenta

Wednesday, February 25th, is Farmers Night brought to you by Sygenta at the Sleeman Centre as the Kitchener Rangers come to town. Syngenta - a sponsor of your Storm for over 20 years and a proud OHL sponsor - is thanking local farmers for all their hard work, giving out 'Thank a Farmer' clapper signs, and they're hosting over 100 local farmers at the game.

From cornfields to center ice! Syngenta Canada is excited to sponsor tonight's game for Farmers Night, a game dedicated to local farmers and farm families. "Thank you to the farmers of Wellington County who feed and fuel our communities and economy.", said Syngenta District Manager Norm Sutherland.

Wednesday will also be our first Ones-Day promotion of the season, including $1 Hot Dogs with any regular-price food or beverage purchase and $1 merchandise special with any regular price purchase at Spyke's Sport Shop.

Tickets to Wednesday's game can be purchased online here or at the Storm box office by calling 519-837-9690 or in person at 50 Woolwich Street, Guelph, ON. Please note Wednesday's game features a 6:37pm puck drop.

About Syngenta

Syngenta focuses on developing technologies and farming practices that empower farmers, so they can feed the world's population while preserving our planet. Syngenta is a global company with headquarters in Basel, Switzerland. 30,000 employees, in more than 100 countries are working to transform how crops are grown and protected.

