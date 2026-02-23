Quinn Beauchesne Named OHL Player of the Week

Published on February 23, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







The Ontario Hockey League today announced that Guelph Storm blueliner Quinn Beauchesne is the OHL Player of the Week, recording 2 goals and 6 assists for 8 points through 3 games played last week.

The 2023 14th overall pick is currently featured on Storm leaderboards for assists with 22 assists through 47 games so far this season.

Beauchesne opened up the week by registering 4 assists in the team's Family Day victory. He followed that up by scoring the game-winning goal in the team's 3-2 OT win over the Sting. The 6'0 defender from Ottawa, Ont., added another goal and assist Sunday night in Saginaw.

Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.

The 2025-2026 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from February 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.