Brantford Bulldogs to Host Mental Health Awareness Game in Partnership with CMHA Brant Haldimand Norfolk

Published on February 23, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







Brantford, Ontario - The Brantford Bulldogs have partnered with Canadian Mental Health Association, Brant Haldimand Norfolk Branch for a mental health awareness game on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. when the Bulldogs take on the Brampton Steelheads at TD Civic Centre, Brantford.

The game day experience will have several features to promote the importance of mental health, including:

A CMHA-run kiosk on the concourse where fans can learn more about mental health and the organization's community-based services

A ceremonial puck drop and photo opportunity with CMHA Brant Haldimand Norfolk

Videos featuring Bulldogs players talking about the importance of mental health

Public service announcements about mental health and CMHA Brant Haldimand Norfolk

A CMHA fundraising component

This mental health awareness game is part of the Brantford Bulldog's ongoing partnership with CMHA Brant Haldimand Norfolk and its Talk Today program. Originally launched by CMHA Ontario in partnership with the Ontario Hockey League in 2014, Talk Today provides an important opportunity to address the mental health needs of athletes across Canada. Through this program, over 2,500 OHL players and over 550 coaches, billets and staff have received mental health and suicide prevention training across the league.

The key piece of the Talk Today program has been to educate players about mental health and suicide prevention. Each team is also linked to a CMHA mental health coach, who provides support and mental health resources to individuals in need.

"The stigma and discrimination that surround mental health issues often keep people from seeking the help they need when they need it most. In fact, nearly 60% of people with a mental health problem or illness won't seek help for fear of being labelled. That's why we're extremely grateful to partner with the Brantford Bulldogs to host a Talk Today event to increase public awareness and to promote mental health in our local community by combating stigma and starting a conversation, encouraging people to seek help when they need it," said Lynn Hinds, CEO CMHA Brant Haldimand Norfolk.

Tickets for the game are still available, starting from $26.







