Vanacker Joins 40 Goal Club; Bulldogs Earn Point in Peterborough

Published on February 22, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

PETERBOROUGH, ONTARIO. Looking for a bounce back performance in a quick turn around on Sunday afternoon, the Brantford Bulldogs closed their two-game weekend road swing with a matinee visit to the Peterborough Memorial Centre to meet the Petes.

Peterborough got off to a quick start just 3:44 into the game with Adam Novotny gloving down a clearing attempt from Marek Vanacker and skating to space into the left circle, where the Czech import launched a rocket over David Egorov's shoulder to give the hosts a 1-0 edge. David Egorov was quick to pick his mates up with a pair of excellent stops first on a point-blank Kieron Walton right circle drive followed by a short break from Aiden Young that "Big Save Dave" was able to deny with a blocker stop. After being outshot 10-4 through the first half of the frame, the Bulldogs reversed the fortunes the rest of the way, outshooting the Petes 8-2 down the stretch of the period, including earning a power-play opportunity. With time expiring in the period, Adam B enak's right circle drive was stopped by Easton Rye with the rebound falling to Caleb Malhotra in front of a nearly open goal but the buzzer sounded to end the period before Malhotra could have a chance to shovel the puck in with the Bulldogs heading down the tunnel trailing by a goal.

Opening the middle frame, the Bulldogs quickly knotted the game up on the power-play with Adam Jiricek feeding into the left circle for Jake O'Brien, whose initial shot was stopped but created a mad scramble over the rebound that saw Marek Vanacker collect it and toss it into the Peterborough goal to hit 40 goals for the first time in his OHL career, 34-seconds into the period. David Egorov was the star of the second period, stopping 21 of the 22 shots he faced in the frame, including a partial break away on Matthew Soto and a beautiful glove save on an Adam Novotny right circle drive. The Petes did strike in the period with a James Petrovski left point drive being tipped in front of Egorov by Matthew Soto, eluding the Bulldogs netminder for his 17th of the season at 16:38. The Bulldogs wasted little time in getting the game back to even terms. At 17:54, Jett Luchanko curled high in the attacking zone, feeding on in the left circle for Caleb Malhotra who tucked the puck to the side of the net for Cooper Dennis to collect his 28th of the season, tying the game 2-2 heading to the third period.

The Bulldogs captured their first lead of the game in the final frame at 6:48 when Jett Luchanko won an offensive zone faceoff to Cooper Dennis who ripped a shot high on Easton Rye for his 2nd of the game and 29th of the season to give the Bulldogs a 3-2 edge. David Egorov did everything he could to hold that lead stopping 16 third period shots, but the Petes found the equalizer at 19:12 after an Egorov save, the rebound bounced to Brennan Faulkner who was able to lift it over the shoulder of the Bulldogs netminder for his 20th of the season tying the game 3-3 and sending the game to overtime.

After chances from Marek Vanacker & Caleb Malhotra early in the OT, the Bulldogs were upset with a missed pick on Ben Danford to free up an Adam Novotny chance that went uncalled. The Bulldogs were called for a holding penalty in the final minute of the overtime period and with the man advantage, Adam Novotny was able to step into the left circle and lift a shot over David Egorov to give the Petes a 4-3 overtime win.

The Brantford Bulldogs return to action on Wednesday, February 25th, playing host to the Brampton Steelheads at TD Civic Centre with a 7:00pm start time.







