Power Play Shines in Frontenacs Win Sunday Night
Published on February 22, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kingston Frontenacs News Release
Oshawa- The Frontenacs finished their busy weekend on the road Sunday night with a trip to Oshawa for their seventh meeting of the season with the Generals.
It was a busy first period for the Frontenacs. Just five minutes into the opening frame, Lukas Moore would bounce a wrist shot off of Lucas Moore, no, that's not a typo. The puck would trickle into the net, and Moore would give Kingston an early 1-0 lead. Later in the period, Alex Misiak would send a bullet into the back of the net for his 11th goal of the year. Frontenacs lead 2-0 after 20 minutes.
In an eventful second period, both teams would strike twice. First, the Frontenacs would double their lead to 4-0 before the halfway mark of the period. Kieren Dervin would grab his 14th goal of the season courtesy of a great feed from Landon Wright. Quickly following that, Tomas Pobezal would score a beautiful goal up and over the shoulder of Generals' goalie Matthew Humphries. Oshawa would respond, with Luke Posthumus and Lucas Moore both finding the back of the net. 4-2, Kingston lead after 40 minutes.
The third period was all Kingston, all the time. The Frontenacs would score three more times in the final frame. Landon Wright would tally twice and Nolan Snyder once. Wright's goals would be good for his 15th and 16th of the season, a team-leading stat. The Frontenacs leave Oshawa with a demanding 7-2 victory Sunday night.
The Frontenacs now hit the road and head north next weekend before returning to Slush Puppie Place on March 6th to take on the Brampton Steelheads.
