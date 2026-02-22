Kulemin Returns to the Lineup, Frontenacs Aim to Move to 7-0 against the Generals this Season

Published on February 22, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Oshawa, ON - The Kingston Frontenacs wrap up their weekend slate tonight with a 6:05PM matchup on the road against the Oshawa Generals, looking to finish off their three-in-three weekend with five out of a possible six points.

Kingston showed resilience the last time they visited Oshawa, staging a dramatic third period comeback. Trailing after 40 minutes, the Frontenacs erupted for three goals in the final frame to skate away with a 3-2 victory; a statement win built on pushback and poise. That effort serves as a blueprint heading into tonight's contest as Kingston looks to secure another two critical points down the stretch.

Offensively, Landon Wright has been heating up lately. The forward scored twice in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Niagara IceDogs and now has seven points in his last five games. Wright has also found consistent success against Oshawa this season, piling up seven points in the season series. When he's generating chances and playing with pace, the Frontenacs' attack takes on another dimension.

While the offense has delivered timely production this weekend, shots against have become a growing point of emphasis. Kingston allowed 34 shots Friday night and 47 more on Saturday - numbers that haven't sat well with the coaching staff. Head coach Troy Mann made it clear post-game that the team's standard is 28 shots against or fewer, calling the recent totals "unacceptable." Expect a refocused, detail-oriented group tonight, with a commitment to cleaner breakouts, stronger puck management, and tighter defensive zone coverage.

Something to look forward to tonight: Frontenacs' forward Aleks Kulemin returns to the lineup tonight after serving a five-game suspension.

With the Generals sitting at the bottom of the league standings, the opportunity is there; but the Frontenacs know nothing comes easy at this time of year. Three out of four points is a solid start to the weekend. Finishing it with five out of six would be a statement.

Players to Watch:

Kingston - Landon Wright (#36): As mentioned, Wright has 7 points in the season series against the Generals. The Brockville native is fresh off a pair of goals last night against Niagara and a pair of assists on Friday night against North Bay. The 19-year old has been more aggressive in the offensive zone as of late, and you can expect tonight to be no different.

Oshawa - Owen Griffin (#96): Owen Griffin is the key Generals threat Kingston will need to contain tonight. Griffin's ability to create at both ends of the ice has shown through in his scoring as he's Oshawa's top point producer so far this season. Expect him to be a focal point of the Generals' attack and a player the Frontenacs will need to be aware of in all situations tonight.

Tune-In: Fans have the opportunity to tune in to each game in real-time through Fronts Radio, featuring Kingston's New Country 98.9 and 98.3 FLY FM. The renowned play-by-play announcer, Jim Gilchrist, will be narrating the games, both home and away. Kingston's New Country 98.9: Listen Live | 98.3 FLY FM: Listen Live







Ontario Hockey League Stories from February 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.