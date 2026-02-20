Young and Hungry Fronts Looking to Right the Ship against the Troops

Kingston, ON - The Kingston Frontenacs are back to home ice tonight at Slush Puppie Place with urgency in the air, hosting the North Bay Battalion at 7:05PM in a pivotal Eastern Conference matchup.

With just 13 games remaining in the regular season, there's no hiding from the importance of the two points on the line. The Battalion currently sit fifth in the Eastern Conference - a spot Kingston is chasing - making tonight's contest a true four-point swing. North Bay comes in riding momentum after a 5-4 win last night in Peterborough, while the Frontenacs have had the benefit of rest, waiting at home for this opportunity.

The season series has been evenly matched so far, with both teams earning road victories. That trend only adds to the intrigue, as Kingston looks to defend home ice and tilt the balance in their favour. In tight games between evenly matched teams, details matter; faceoffs, special teams, and managing momentum swings will be critical.

The Frontenacs enter on a four-game losing skid, but the story is far from one-sided. Those losses have come against some of the league's elite; Brantford twice, Barrie, and Kitchener with each contest tightly contested. Kingston has shown it can skate and compete with the best; now it's about finishing and finding a way to close.

There's also a larger picture at play. Tonight marks one of just two remaining home games before Kingston heads out on a demanding four-game road trip, highlighted by the always challenging Northern Ontario swing. That trip includes stops in North Bay once again, along with matchups against the Sudbury Wolves and the surging Soo Greyhounds. Banking points at home before hitting the road is essential.

Players to Watch:

Kingston - Gavin Betts (#43): Despite the 3-2 loss on Monday afternoon, Gavin Betts kept the Frontenacs in the matchup against the Brantford Bulldogs. Betts made 37 saves, including several 'Grade A' chances'. Betts has been the hot hand for Troy Mann lately, and against a hot Battalion team he'll need #43 to be rock solid again tonight to give the Frontenacs a chance to get a much needed two points in the standings.

North Bay - Nick Wellenreiter (#28): A surprise contributor to the Battalion's success this season is second year forward Nick Wellenreiter. After collecting 27 points in 45 games after signing as a free agent, he has stepped up his contributions this year. He has 41 points so far this season, and since the calendar flipped over to 2026, he has caught fire with 20 points and sits in second in team scoring.

Tune-In: Fans have the opportunity to tune in to each game in real-time through Fronts Radio, featuring Kingston's New Country 98.9 and 98.3 FLY FM. The renowned play-by-play announcer, Jim Gilchrist, will be narrating the games, both home and away. Kingston's New Country 98.9: Listen Live | 98.3 FLY FM: Listen Live







