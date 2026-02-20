Generals Look to Sweep Season Series from Otters

Published on February 20, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals venture south of the boarder for a third and final time this season to take on the Erie Otters tonight.

The Generals get set for their third game in five days and come in after dropping 4-2 to the Brantford Bulldogs from TD Civic Centre Wednesday night.

Oshawa gave it their all against the OHL's top team, even rallying from down two in the second with goals from Porter Byrd-Leitner and Aiden O'Donnell but could not come from behind a second time after Brantford took over in the third.

Jaden Cholette stopped 41 of 45 shots thrown his way from the Bulldog offense and kept his team in it all game in his first start since February 1. Speaking of Cholette, he earned his first OHL shutout against the Otters way back in November with a 27-save performance.

There was only one goal scored in that November 16 meeting between these two teams, and it was off the stick of Harrison Franssen late in the second. That lone goal was all the Gens needed as they shut the door and played for Cholette the rest of the way.

Erie enters this one well out of the playoff picture also, but this is their first game of the weekend after two defeats against the Brantford Bulldogs and Guelph Storm last week with a 6-4 victory over the Flint Firebirds sandwiched in between.

Both sides continue their rebuilding seasons and hope to finish their respective campaigns strong. Oshawa carries a seven-game winning streak over Erie into tonight, including season series sweeps in each of the last three years, but most of them were tightly contested.

Action gets rolling from Erie Insurance Arena at 7:00 pm. Stream the game on FloHockey or listen on the Oshawa Generals Radio.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from February 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.