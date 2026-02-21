Barrie Defeats London On Knights Hall Of Fame Night
Published on February 20, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
London Knights News Release
LONDON, ON - London opened the scoring just over three minutes into the opening frame, with Brody Cook finding the back of the net for his fifth of the season.
Barrie responded, with the Colts scoring three unanswered goals from Nicholas Desiderio, Calvin Crombie and Brad Gardiner, giving Barrie a 3-1 lead heading into the 1st intermission.
The Knights reapplied the pressure in the second, drawing 4 penalties and holding Barrie to just 3 shots in the period. However, Colts goaltender Arvin Jaswal shut the door, preventing London from cutting its 2 goal deficit down.
Barrie extended its lead in the final frame, with Joe Salandra's 10th and 11th goals of the season securing the 5-1 victory for the Colts.
The Knights have the day off tomorrow, before hosting the Sudbury Wolves in the penultimate game of London's six game homestand at 2:00pm on Sunday.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from February 20, 2026
- Kirsch Posts Second Shutout in Three Games as Rangers Blank Spits, 3-0 - Kitchener Rangers
- Betts Makes 33 Saves, Frontenacs Get Two Huge Points Friday Night - Kingston Frontenacs
- Barrie Defeats London On Knights Hall Of Fame Night - London Knights
- Generals Victorious Thanks to Posthumus' OT Heroics - Oshawa Generals
- D'Alessio Scores First OHL Goal as Otters Fall to Generals in Overtime - Erie Otters
- Rye Picks up League Leading 31st Win in Brampton - Peterborough Petes
- Sarnia Sting Sign Defenceman Chase Sewell - Sarnia Sting
- Petes to Host Mental Health Awareness Game in Partnership with CMHA Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge - Peterborough Petes
- Game Preview: Windsor Spitfires at Kitchener Rangers - February 20th, 2026 - Kitchener Rangers
- Royal City Jockstrap Weekend Raises $10,000 for Victim Services Wellington - Guelph Storm
- Generals Look to Sweep Season Series from Otters - Oshawa Generals
- Owen Sound Attack to Host Mental Health Awareness Game in Partnership with CMHA Grey Bruce - Owen Sound Attack
- Young and Hungry Fronts Looking to Right the Ship against the Troops - Kingston Frontenacs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent London Knights Stories
- Barrie Defeats London On Knights Hall Of Fame Night
- Knights Dismantle Owen Sound In Family Day Face Off
- Knights Clinch Playoff Spot With Shootout Win Vs Greyhounds
- Knights Drop Midwest Division Matchup Vs Storm
- Knights Come back from 4-1 Down to Defeat IceDogs in OT