Barrie Defeats London On Knights Hall Of Fame Night

Published on February 20, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

London Knights News Release







LONDON, ON - London opened the scoring just over three minutes into the opening frame, with Brody Cook finding the back of the net for his fifth of the season.

Barrie responded, with the Colts scoring three unanswered goals from Nicholas Desiderio, Calvin Crombie and Brad Gardiner, giving Barrie a 3-1 lead heading into the 1st intermission.

The Knights reapplied the pressure in the second, drawing 4 penalties and holding Barrie to just 3 shots in the period. However, Colts goaltender Arvin Jaswal shut the door, preventing London from cutting its 2 goal deficit down.

Barrie extended its lead in the final frame, with Joe Salandra's 10th and 11th goals of the season securing the 5-1 victory for the Colts.

The Knights have the day off tomorrow, before hosting the Sudbury Wolves in the penultimate game of London's six game homestand at 2:00pm on Sunday.







