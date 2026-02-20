Royal City Jockstrap Weekend Raises $10,000 for Victim Services Wellington

Published on February 20, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







This year's Royal City Jockstrap weekend reband jersey auction and promotions raised $10,000 for Victim Services Wellington, the charity of choice of Guelph's local First Responders. The annual game honours the courage, commitment, and sacrifices of Guelph Police Services, Guelph Fire Services, and Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Services.

As the Jockstraps took the ice in the battle-ready jerseys, they honoured those who serve and protect the Guelph community every day. A representative from police services, fire services, and paramedic services took part in the Mark Wilson's intermission shoot-out, raising $500.00. Proceeds from the Chuck-A-Puck and ticket sales also contributed to the total donation.

The one-of-a-kind jerseys were a drastically different look from any other Guelph Storm jersey on record. Featuring a vibrant orange design, with cream and black lines throughout both the jersey and the socks. The design boasts a humourful logo of a superhero-style peanut suited up with a jock shield that is battle-ready, an orange cape, and of course, a hockey stick. The design also features an additional logo on the shoulder of two peanuts with the jock shield and a crown on top as a nod to the Royal City name. To learn more about the Royal City Jockstrap weekend rebrand, click here.

Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.

The 2025-2026 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from February 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.