Kirsch Posts Second Shutout in Three Games as Rangers Blank Spits, 3-0

Published on February 20, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers' Dylan Edwards congratulated by team

Kitchener, Ont. - Two of the top three teams in the Western Conference met Friday night in what proved to be yet another hard fought and ever so important matchup.

In a playoff like atmosphere, both teams were held off the scoreboard in the first, but it was Weston Cameron who opened the scoring in the game with his sixth of the year which saw Alexander Bilecki and Tanner Law pick up the helpers. Dylan Edwards added the insurance goal on a sweet cross seam pass by Jared Woolley, Sam O'Reilly chipped in on the goal with the secondary assist. Christian Humphreys sealed the game with an empty net goal late in the third period

Christian Kirsch earned his second shutout in his last three starts standing tall after earning the OHL's goaltender of the week award. He stopped all 26 shots that came his way Friday night.

Attendance: 7,149

Scoring Summary:

Second Period

WSR 0 - KIT 1 - GWG

2:17 Weston Cameron (6) - Alexander Bilecki, Tanner Lam

WSR 0 - KIT 2

18:17 Dylan Edwards (31) - Jared Woolley, Sam O'Reilly

Third Period

WSR 0 - KIT 3 - ENG

17:18 Christian Humphreys (23) - Jack Pridham

The Numbers Game:

Shots: WSR 26 - KIT 26

Power play: WSR 0/3 - KIT 0/3

FO%: WSR 57% - KIT 43%

The Starting Goalies:

Joey Costanzo (WSR) - 23/25 Saves, Two Goals Against, Loss

Christian Kirsch (KIT) - 26/26 Saves, Zero Goals Against, Win

UP NEXT:

After Friday's matchup, the Blueshirts travel across the border to face the Erie Otters on Saturday night. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Erie Insurance Arena.

