Game Preview: Kitchener Rangers at Guelph Storm - February 25th, 2026

Published on February 25, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph, ON - The Rangers are ready to head into a packed week of games, starting on the road tonight against their Highway 7 rivals, the Guelph Storm. Puck drop is set for 6:37 p.m. at the Sleeman Centre.

TV: Rogers Channel 20 (Kitchener)

Rogers Super Sports Pak Channel 466 (Ontario)

Video Stream:  Live on FloHockey

Radio: 570 NewsRadio Kitchener

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Last Matchup:

Most recently, the Rangers skated to a 6-2 win over the Guelph Storm on February 6th. It was Chistian Humphreys' momentum that powered the victory, as he recorded a four-point night netting a hat trick and adding a helper. Rowan Topp and Jaakko Wycisk scored for the Storm.

Over the Years:

The two teams have held six matchups so far this season with the Blueshirts claiming five victories, four times at home and once in the Royal City. Kitchener has dominated on home ice over the past five seasons playing to a 28-11-1-0 record in their last 40 games against their Highway 7 rivals, while also claiming ten victory in 19 contests at the Sleeman Centre in that same time.

RANGERS ROUND UP (39-12-4-2)

First in the Western Conference, the Kitchener Rangers lead the way with 84 points. Kitchener last played on Saturday night which saw the blueshirts skate to a 3-1 victory over the Otters in a matchup across the border in Erie. Dylan Edwards put together a three-point effort that night, recording a goal and two assists in a strong offensive performance. He now sits third on the team with 73 points (32G, 41A), just one point behind Kitchener's two leaders: Jack Pridham (36G, 38A) and Christian Humphreys (23G, 51A), who also contributed in the recent game. Pridham recorded a goal and an assist, while Humphreys added a helper as the Rangers continued to roll.

Drafted Rangers:

The Kitchener Rangers have a loaded roster of NHL drafted talent. Among twelve players drafted to the NHL, five were selected in the 2025 NHL Draft: Gabriel Chiarot (Vancouver Canucks), Matthew Hlacar (Toronto Maple Leafs), Andrew MacNiel (Montreal Canadians), Cameron Reid (Nashville Predators), and Luca Romano (New York Islanders). The other six players were taken in 2024: Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators), Christian Humphreys (Colorado Avalanche), Christian Kirsch (San Jose Sharks), Sam O'Reilly (Tampa Bay Lightning via EDM), Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks), and Jared Woolley (Los Angeles Kings). Matthew Andonovski (Ottawa Senators) was selected in 2023.

SCOUTING THE GUELPH STORM (26-26-2-2)

The Guelph Storm have started to create a gap in the sixth seed of the Western Conference with 56 points in 56 games. They are now seven points clear with two games in hand on their closest competitor in the Saginaw Spirit. The Storm are coming off a four-game winning streak, bringing that momentum into tonight's clash against Kitchener.

Their last game ended with a dominant 8-5 victory over the Saginaw Spirit, putting a spotlight on Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Tyler Hopkins, who recorded a four-goal game to cap off a five-point night, adding one assist. Hopkins is currently on a five-game point streak, recording at least one point in each game. Quinn Beauchesne stood out as well, scoring once and picking up a helper. He now sits at 29 points (7G, 22A). Quinn was named the OHL's Play of the Week recording two goals and six assists in just four games from the back end.

Drafted Storm:

Guelph have four NHL drafted players. Tyler Hopkins (Toronto Maple Leafs), Quinn Beauchesne (Pittsburgh Penguins), and Grant Spada (Tampa Bay Lightning) were all selected in the 2025 NHL Draft. Ethan Miedema (Buffalo Sabres) heard his name called in 2023.

Broadcast Coverage:

Wednesday's game against the Guelph Storm will be televised on Rogers TV (Channel 20). It can be watched across the province of Ontario on the Super Sports Pak on channel 466 for cable subscribers. The game will be streamed live online on FloHockey. Additionally, fans can listen to Wednesday's action on the radio on 570 NewsRadio Kitchener.

UP NEXT:

After Wednesday's midweek road showdown, Kitchener returns to the Aud to host the Brampton Steelheads on Friday. The team will then wrap up the week on Sunday against the London Knights. Puck drop for Friday is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.







