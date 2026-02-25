Rangers Reach 50/50 Mega Jackpot Returns

Kitchener, ON - Rangers Reach is excited to announce the 2026 50|50 Mega Jackpot Event, including the official draw schedule and prize lineup for this year's highly anticipated fundraising initiative. With 21 total draws, including a thrilling Guaranteed minimum $50,000 Mega Jackpot Grand Prize, the event features more than $17,000 in supplementary prizes and a diverse range of high-value Early Bird prize opportunities for participants.

17 Days of Prizes and Community Excitement

Beginning with a series of Early Bird draws, participants will have the chance to win an impressive assortment of cash, experiences, and exclusive sports memorabilia. Featured prizes include:

- Multiple $3,000 Cash giveaways

- A premium Rangers Playoff Suite Experience in Club 63 with a $500 food & bev credit

- A pair of 2026-27 Rangers Season Tickets

- Numerous autographed NHL jerseys, including signed Jerseys from Sidney Crosby, Auston Matthews, Radek Faksa, Mark Sheifele, Nazem Kadri, Arber Xhekaj, and more!

- Pair of Toronto Maple Leafs vs Florida Panthers tickets (courtesy of Molson Coors)

All prize details are outlined in the official 2026 Mega Jackpot Draw Schedule.

Consolation & Mega Jackpot Draws

The excitement culminates on Friday March 13th with the draw for an Autographed Sidney Crosby Pittsburgh Penguins Jersey and a pair of Toronto Maple Leafs vs Florida Panthers tickets (courtesy of Molson Coors) (both at 5:00 PM), plus a $200 The Keg Waterloo Gift Card consolation prize draw (9:15 PM) and the Guaranteed minimum $50,000 Mega Jackpot Grand Prize, awarded at 9:15 PM. Participants won't want to miss the grand finale as one lucky winner will claim this highly anticipated jackpot that we expect could hit over $100,000!

Supporting Our Community

Proceeds from the Mega Jackpot help fund the ongoing Community Investments that Rangers Reach continue to make in Waterloo Region. These include one-time grants, major funding commitments, player led initiatives, and community scholarships. Every ticket purchased helps strengthen community impact while giving participants the chance to win exceptional prizes.

How to Participate

Tickets and draw information are available at https://rangers5050.com Play often to get in on all the action while supporting our community!







