Rangers Victorious in Back-And-Forth Affair with the Storm
Published on February 25, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Guelph, Ont. - The Kitchener Rangers and Guelph Storm traded blows all night, but the Rangers got the final punch scoring the final two goals of the game midway through the third period.
Kitchener opened the scoring which held as the lone goal of the opening period. Guelph stormed back with two unanswered to start the middle frame and take their first lead of the game. Jack Pridham evened the score, but Tyler Hopkins responded less than 20 seconds later with his first-of-two goals in the game. Hopkins' second goal gave the Storm an early third period lead, but Dylan Edwards would tie the game on the power play, before setting up Christian Humphreys for the game winner.
The pair of Dylan Edwards and Christian Humphreys led the way offensively for the Rangers recording three-and four-point nights respectively. Edwards with two goals and an assist and Humphreys recorded a hat trick of assists to go along with the game winning goal.
Scoring Summary:
First Period
KIT 1 - GUE 0
1:56 Alexander Bilecki (9) - Weston Cameron, Max Dirracolo
Second Period
KIT 1 - GUE 1
2:41 Parker Snelgrove (9) - Joshua Avery, Hunter McKenzie
KIT 1 - GUE 2
8:15 Carter Stevens (17) - Layne Gallacher, Joshua Avery
KIT 2 - GUE 2
9:24 Jack Pridham (37) - Cameron Arquette, Christian Humphreys
KIT 2 - GUE 3
9:41 Tyler Hopkins (22) - Illia Shybinskyi, Wil McFadden
KIT 3 - GUE 3
15:43 Dylan Edwards (33) - Christian Humphreys, Cameron Reid
Third Period
KIT 3 - GUE 4
3:33 Tyler Hopkins (23) - Jaakko Wycisk, Illia Shybinskyi
KIT 4 - GUE 4 - PPG
7:12 Dylan Edwards (34) - Christian Humphreys, Jack Pridham
KIT 5 - GUE 4 - GWG
9:32 Christian Humphreys (24) - Dylan Edwards
The Numbers Game:
Shots: KIT 36 - GUE 19
Power play: KIT 1/1 - GUE 0/2
FO%: KIT 34% - GUE 66%
The Starting Goalies:
Christian Kirsch (KIT) - 15/19 Saves, Four Goals Against, Win
Collin Ellsworth (GUE) - 31/36 Saves, Five Goals Against, Loss
UP NEXT:
After Wednesday's midweek road showdown, Kitchener returns to the Aud to host the Brampton Steelheads on Friday. The team will then wrap up the week on Sunday against the London Knights. Puck drop for Friday is set at 7:00 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.
Images from this story
|
Kitchener Rangers left wing Dylan Edwards
Ontario Hockey League Stories from February 25, 2026
- Moore Nets Game-Winner, Gens Beat Attack in OT - Oshawa Generals
- Attack Head Back to the Drawing Board After 3-2 Overtime Loss - Owen Sound Attack
- Rangers Victorious in Back-And-Forth Affair with the Storm - Kitchener Rangers
- The Road Ahead: February 25th-27th - Brantford Bulldogs
- Rangers Reach 50/50 Mega Jackpot Returns - Kitchener Rangers
- Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday Triple-Header at the Den - Sudbury Wolves
- Game Preview: Kitchener Rangers at Guelph Storm - February 25th, 2026 - Kitchener Rangers
- Game Day - February 25 - KIT at GUE - Guelph Storm
- Generals Hope to Bring Attack to Owen Sound - Oshawa Generals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kitchener Rangers Stories
- Rangers Victorious in Back-And-Forth Affair with the Storm
- Rangers Reach 50/50 Mega Jackpot Returns
- Game Preview: Kitchener Rangers at Guelph Storm - February 25th, 2026
- Rangers Score Three Power Play Goals, Sweep Weekend Set with 3-1 Victory over Otters
- Game Preview: Kitchener Rangers at Erie Otters - February 21st, 2026