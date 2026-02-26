Rangers Victorious in Back-And-Forth Affair with the Storm

Kitchener Rangers left wing Dylan Edwards

Guelph, Ont. - The Kitchener Rangers and Guelph Storm traded blows all night, but the Rangers got the final punch scoring the final two goals of the game midway through the third period.

Kitchener opened the scoring which held as the lone goal of the opening period. Guelph stormed back with two unanswered to start the middle frame and take their first lead of the game. Jack Pridham evened the score, but Tyler Hopkins responded less than 20 seconds later with his first-of-two goals in the game. Hopkins' second goal gave the Storm an early third period lead, but Dylan Edwards would tie the game on the power play, before setting up Christian Humphreys for the game winner.

The pair of Dylan Edwards and Christian Humphreys led the way offensively for the Rangers recording three-and four-point nights respectively. Edwards with two goals and an assist and Humphreys recorded a hat trick of assists to go along with the game winning goal.

Scoring Summary:

First Period

KIT 1 - GUE 0

1:56 Alexander Bilecki (9) - Weston Cameron, Max Dirracolo

Second Period

KIT 1 - GUE 1

2:41 Parker Snelgrove (9) - Joshua Avery, Hunter McKenzie

KIT 1 - GUE 2

8:15 Carter Stevens (17) - Layne Gallacher, Joshua Avery

KIT 2 - GUE 2

9:24 Jack Pridham (37) - Cameron Arquette, Christian Humphreys

KIT 2 - GUE 3

9:41 Tyler Hopkins (22) - Illia Shybinskyi, Wil McFadden

KIT 3 - GUE 3

15:43 Dylan Edwards (33) - Christian Humphreys, Cameron Reid

Third Period

KIT 3 - GUE 4

3:33 Tyler Hopkins (23) - Jaakko Wycisk, Illia Shybinskyi

KIT 4 - GUE 4 - PPG

7:12 Dylan Edwards (34) - Christian Humphreys, Jack Pridham

KIT 5 - GUE 4 - GWG

9:32 Christian Humphreys (24) - Dylan Edwards

The Numbers Game:

Shots: KIT 36 - GUE 19

Power play: KIT 1/1 - GUE 0/2

FO%: KIT 34% - GUE 66%

The Starting Goalies:

Christian Kirsch (KIT) - 15/19 Saves, Four Goals Against, Win

Collin Ellsworth (GUE) - 31/36 Saves, Five Goals Against, Loss

UP NEXT:

After Wednesday's midweek road showdown, Kitchener returns to the Aud to host the Brampton Steelheads on Friday. The team will then wrap up the week on Sunday against the London Knights. Puck drop for Friday is set at 7:00 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.

