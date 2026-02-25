Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday Triple-Header at the Den

(Greater Sudbury, ON) - The Sudbury Wolves continue their playoff push with three home games this week at the Sudbury Community Arena. On Wednesday, February 25 at 7:05 p.m., the Soo Greyhounds visit Sudbury. Later in the week, the North Bay Battalion make a stop in Sudbury on Friday, February 27 at 7:05 p.m. The weekend wraps up on Sunday, March 1 at 2:05 p.m., when the Kingston Frontenacs make their only visit to Sudbury this season.

The Wolves are returning home following a three-game road trip that saw the team post a 1-2-0-0 record. The trip began in Saginaw against the Spirit, where the Wolves carried a 1-0 lead for much of the game but ultimately fell 2-1 in a heartbreaking loss. From there, the Wolves traveled to Flint for a matchup with the Firebirds. Sudbury came out flying, jumping to a 4-0 first-period lead highlighted by two goals from Adam Nemec. The Wolves went on to secure the victory in overtime on a power-play goal, as Nemec delivered a beautiful pass to Jan Chovan, who finished it o= for the game-winner. The road swing wrapped up in London against the Knights. The Knights jumped out to an early lead, and while the Wolves pushed back, they were ultimately defeated 4-2.

Wednesday's game is proudly sponsored by Ontario Hockey League / Talk Today! It is also our Throwback Green Game.

Friday's game is proudly sponsored by Shkagamik-Kwe Health Centre. The Wolves will be wearing custom Indigenous jerseys, which will be available for auction starting at puck drop.

Sunday's game is proudly sponsored by Rogers Radio. It's also Growler's Birthday, join us for the celebration! In addition, Sunday is our last Jr. Wolves Day, which means following the game you'll have the last opportunity to skate with some of your favourite players.







