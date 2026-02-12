Holy Mackinaw, It's a Family Day Game

Published on February 12, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Sudbury Wolves News Release







(Greater Sudbury, ON) - The Sudbury Wolves are set to host the Niagara IceDogs this upcoming Family Day on Monday, February 16th at 2:05pm. The game is sponsored by Real Canadian Superstore and will feature the Wolves wearing jerseys designed by six-year-old Maxim. Monday will be Joe Bowen Day at the arena, as the Wolves get set to congratulate Joe Bowen on a fantastic career.

Monday's game is proudly sponsored by Real Canadian Superstore, as part of their CHL-wide Jersey Design Contest. This year, the Wolves will be wearing a jersey from the contest designed by six-year-old Maxim. These jerseys will be auctioned via DASH HERE, starting on Monday, February 16th at 1:00pm, and closing on Saturday, February 21st at 12:00pm. All proceeds from the auction will be going towards the PC Children's Charity Foundation.

It's not only Family Day, it's Joe Bowen Day. The legendary Leafs broadcaster will be in the building this upcoming Monday afternoon as we celebrate his storied career. Wolves Nation is invited to meet and greet with Joe Bowen starting at 1:00pm, with signature sheets and Holy Mackinaw t-shirts available. These exclusive Holy Mackinaw t-shirts will be for sale, with $5 from every t-shirt sold going towards Play It Forward. Those watching at home will also be in for a special treat, as Joe Bowen returns to the Wolves broadcast booth for the game, along with his son, David.

Monday will also serve as a day to honour our first responders throughout the community. Wolves Nation can enjoy seeing a fire truck, an ambulance, and a police car out front of the arena as we thank those who keep our community safe.

It wouldn't be a Family Day without a Family Pack! Take advantage of the Family 4 Pack, available for February 16th's game. It includes four endzone tickets, four pop & popcorn vouchers and two foam fingers. Use code "familypack" HERE to secure your Family 4 Pack today!

Single game tickets for this Family Day game are available! Tickets can be purchased HERE or at the Sudbury Arena Box Office.

Group packages are available throughout the rest of the Wolves season. With a minimum purchase of 15 tickets, there's no better place than a Wolves game for your group to enjoy themselves. Contact Chris MacLean at [email protected] for more information.

Sudbury Wolves hockey cards are back for the 2025-26 team! Want an autographed set from the team? Visit us at the New Sudbury Centre on Saturday, February 28th from 2:00pm-4:00pm, as the Wolves will be in centre court for the annual hockey card signing!

Wolves Nation can make a difference with the Play it Forward 50/50 in partnership with the YMCA of Northeastern Ontario. Proceeds from Friday's jackpot draw will ensure every child in Sudbury has the chance to play, grow, and belong - as funds directly support local families and children who might otherwise miss out on the benefits of sports and recreation. Tickets can be purchased online HERE or in-person at the Sudbury Community Arena until the end of the second intermission.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from February 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.