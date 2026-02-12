Game Day - February 13 - FLNT at GUE

Published on February 12, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







The Firebirds fly into town for a Friday night tilt.

Heart & Stroke Foundation of Ontario - Waterloo Region will be part of the Community Corner at the top of section 116 with an important and interactive display focused on heart-smart living, stroke awareness, and life-saving defibrillator education. Their presence will also showcase the incredible work of PEVs Protects, a community-driven initiative helping equip Guelph with critical emergency response tools and training. In addition, the game will feature a Chuck-A-Puck with the proceeds going back to Heart and Stroke. Fans can purchase their pucks at the community table ahead of the second intermission toss.

Who to Watch - Guelph Storm

Jaakko Wycisk

Has 28 points (13 goals, 15 assists) in 42 games played this season

Has 4 goals in his last 3 games

Who to Watch - Flint Firebirds

Nathan Aspinall

Has 74 points (28 goals, 46 assists) in 50 games played this season

159th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft

Has 9 points in 3 games against the Storm this season

Upcoming Home Games:

Monday, February 16th, 2026 2:07pm - Erie Otters @ Guelph Storm

Wednesday, February 25th, 2026 6:37pm - Kitchener Rangers @ Guelph Storm

Individual game tickets are available now. To purchase tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Game Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.

