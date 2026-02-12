Game Day - February 13 - FLNT at GUE
Published on February 12, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
The Firebirds fly into town for a Friday night tilt.
Heart & Stroke Foundation of Ontario - Waterloo Region will be part of the Community Corner at the top of section 116 with an important and interactive display focused on heart-smart living, stroke awareness, and life-saving defibrillator education. Their presence will also showcase the incredible work of PEVs Protects, a community-driven initiative helping equip Guelph with critical emergency response tools and training. In addition, the game will feature a Chuck-A-Puck with the proceeds going back to Heart and Stroke. Fans can purchase their pucks at the community table ahead of the second intermission toss.
Who to Watch - Guelph Storm
Jaakko Wycisk
Has 28 points (13 goals, 15 assists) in 42 games played this season
Has 4 goals in his last 3 games
Who to Watch - Flint Firebirds
Nathan Aspinall
Has 74 points (28 goals, 46 assists) in 50 games played this season
159th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft
Has 9 points in 3 games against the Storm this season
Upcoming Home Games:
Monday, February 16th, 2026 2:07pm - Erie Otters @ Guelph Storm
Wednesday, February 25th, 2026 6:37pm - Kitchener Rangers @ Guelph Storm
Individual game tickets are available now. To purchase tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Game Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.
Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.
The 2025-2026 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars.
