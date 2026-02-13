A Tight Game Slips Away in the Third as the Frontenacs Lose 6-3 to the Colts

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Barrie, ON - The Kingston Frontenacs saw a tight contest turn in the third period Thursday night, dropping a 5-2 decision to the Barrie Colts at Sadlon Arena.

Kingston set the tone early, opening the scoring in the first period when Alex Misiak capitalized to give the Frontenacs a 1-0 lead just 32 seconds into the night. The Fronts skated well through the opening 20 minutes, managing the puck and limiting Barrie's looks while carrying their advantage into the intermission.

The second period turned into a back and forth battle. Emil Hemming pulled Barrie even just before the halfway point of the middle frame, but Kingston responded as Landon Wright finished off a strong power play to restore the 2-1 lead off a beautiful Kieren Dervin pass. The Colts answered once more before the break, with Cole Emerton finding space off an offensive zone faceoff to tie the game at 2-2 after 40 minutes.

With the game up for grabs in the third, Barrie seized momentum. Gabriel Eliasson broke the deadlock to give the Colts their first lead of the night on a shot that deflected off multiple people before finding the back of the net. Brad Gardiner extended it soon after to put Kingston in chase mode, and Cole Beaudoin added a fifth for the Colts to put the game out of reach for Kingston. Barrie scored three goals in five and a half minutes to give the Colts the decisive advantage.

Maleek McGowan would score a late goal that just snuck through Colts' netminder Arvin Jaswall to make it 5-3, but it was too little too late for the Frontenacs to muster up a comeback attempt. Emil Hemming would score his second of the night into an empty net to make it 6-3.

The game remained tight through two periods, but Barrie's push in the final frame proved to be the difference on the night. Kingston now heads back home to face off against the Kitchener Rangers on Friday night before hosting the Brantford Bulldogs on Family Day Monday. Tickets are still available here.







