Learn More About the Upcoming PEVS Protect Night Night Courtesy of Nick FitzGibbon

Published on February 12, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







Kurt Atchison, Vice President of Operations for Skyjack stopped by to catch up with Isaac Carmichael to chat about Friday's 9th annual PEVS Protects Night sponsored by Skyjack.

Heart & Stroke Foundation of Ontario - Waterloo Region will be part of the Community Corner at the top of section 116 with an important and interactive display focused on heart-smart living, stroke awareness, and life-saving defibrillator education. Their presence will also showcase the incredible work of PEVS Protects, a community-driven initiative helping equip Guelph with critical emergency response tools and training. In addition, the game will feature a Chuck-A-Puck with the proceeds going back to Heart and Stroke. Fans can purchase their pucks at the community table ahead of the second intermission toss.

To purchase tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Fame corridor of the Sleeman Centre.

About Nick FitzGibbon

As a truly proud Guelphite, Nick has put his focus and professional effort not only into selling homes but also into selling Guelph. A third-generation Guelph resident, Nick is a graduate of the University of Guelph with a degree in Sociology. Following a standout athletic career with the Gryphons, Nick pursued a professional football career in the CFL and participated in the 2011 Grey Cup as a member of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Needless to say, Nick is a professional who understands the commitment required to excel. Nick has turned his drive and passion to aiding his clients with their real estate needs. His work ethic and superior knowledge of the city of Guelph sets him apart from the rest. He takes pride in providing a professional and passionate experience to ensure his clients are happy. Everything from first time home buyers to empty nesters, you can count on Nick to help. Click here to learn more.

Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.

The 2025-2026 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from February 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.