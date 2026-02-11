9th Annual PEVS Protects Night Presented by Skyjack Is this Friday, February 13th

Guelph Storm News Release







The Guelph Storm are proud to announce that they will host the 9th annual PEVS Protects Night presented by Skyjack on Friday, February 13 when the Storm take on the Flint Firebirds at 7:07pm at the Sleeman Centre. In the first eight years, Storm fans have helped raise over $200,000 in support of the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

PEVS Protects was developed by former National Hockey League forward and Guelph, Ontario native Rich Peverley, and his family, in partnership with the Heart and Stroke Foundation. The partnership aims to raise awareness to support systems change to make AEDs available, accessible, and rescue-ready for all Canadians.

Heart & Stroke Foundation of Ontario - Waterloo Region will be part of the Community Corner at the top of section 116 with an important and interactive display focused on heart-smart living, stroke awareness, and life-saving defibrillator education. Their presence will also showcase the incredible work of PEVs Protects, a community-driven initiative helping equip Guelph with critical emergency response tools and training. In addition, the game will feature a Chuck-A-Puck with the proceeds going back to Heart and Stroke. Fans can purchase their pucks at the community table ahead of the second intermission toss.

Born and raised in Guelph, Peverley played minor hockey for the Guelph Reps. Rich spent eight seasons in the NHL as a member of the Nashville Predators, Atlanta Thrashers, Dallas Stars, and Boston Bruins, where he was part of the 2011 Stanley Cup Champions. On March 10, 2014, Peverley suffered a severe cardiac incident that led to his collapse on the bench in a game against the Columbus Blue Jackets. His cardiac arrest incident ultimately led to his retirement from playing professional hockey at the age of 31. Rich remains a member of the Stars organization as a Player Development Coordinator, monitoring the development of drafted Stars' prospects and assisting in coordinating the Dallas Stars summer Development Camp.

Up to 40,000 cardiac arrests occur each year in Canada which equates to one every 13 minutes. The majority (up to 85%) of cardiac arrests occur outside of hospitals, in public places or in homes. Current Survival rates are very low as it is estimated that only 5% of Canadians survive a cardiac arrest outside of a hospital. Fast CPR and AED use within the first minutes doubles the chance of survival which is why awareness and education around this important topic is crucial.

About the Heart and Stroke Foundation

The Heart and Stoke Foundation's mission is to prevent disease, save lives and promote recovery. A volunteer-based health charity, we strive to tangibly improve the health of every Canadian family, every day. 'Healthy lives free of heart disease and stroke. Together we will make it happen'.

