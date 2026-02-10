Official Storm Watch Party - Wednesday, February 11th vs. London Knights

Published on February 10, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







It's the fourth official Storm Watch Party of the season!

Head to St. Louis Bar and Grill at 202 Clair Road on Wednesday, February 11th to watch as the Guelph Storm take on the London Knights during a rare Wednesday night game.

Join Storm fans and representatives from the Guelph Storm at St. Louis Bar and Grill to cheer on the team as the puck drops in London. Plus, the chance to win great prizes during both intermissions! Book directly through St. Louis Bar and Grill by calling in and asking to be sat in the Storm Watch section at (519) 763-0265.

Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.

The 2025-2026 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from February 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.