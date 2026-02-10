Fronts this Week: Barrack's Family Day Blockbuster Highlights Two Home Games this Weekend

Published on February 10, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Friday, February 13th - vs Kitchener Rangers - Talk Today Night - Presented by: Canadian Mental Health Association

Friday night the Kitchener Rangers are in town for their yearly visit to Kingston and it's Talk Today Night presented by the Canadian Mental Health Association! Talk Today provides mental health support and raises suicide awareness among the Frotnenacs organization and throughout Ontario Hockey League.

On the ice, the Frontenacs take on a Kitchener Rangers team that has been red hot since the trade deadline, with the Rangers going 11-1-1-0 since January 9th. The notable additions of Sam O'Reilly, Jared Wooley and Gabriel Chiarot have paid dividends for Kitchener as they have their sights set on an OHL Championship.

At the concession stands, the Sam Bennett All-Star Poutine returns! After it's debut last month it took a few weeks off to debut some other Fronts Alumni features, but the Bennett Poutine returns this Friday night.

Visiting Players to Watch:

Jack Pridham (CHI)

Christian Humphreys (COL)

Jared Wooley (LA)

Andrew MacNiel (MTL)

Cameron Reid (NSH)

Luca Romano (NYI)

Matthew Andonovski (OTT)

Luke Ellinas (OTT)

Christian Kirsch (SJ)

Sam O'Reilly (TB)

Matthew Hlacar (TOR)

Gabriel Chiarot (VAN)

Alexander Bilecki (2026 NHL Draft Prospect)

Jason Schaubel (2026 NHL Draft Prospect)

Monday, February 16th - vs Brantford Bulldogs - Barrack's Family Day Blockbuster - Presented by: Canadian Tire

It's Barrack's Family Day Blockbuster on Monday afternoon, as the Frontenacs host our annual Family Day Game! Set for Monday afternoon at 2:05PM, grab the entire family and come out to support the Frontenacs against the OHL leading Brantford Bulldogs.

Last week, the Frontenacs faced off against the Bulldogs twice and splitting the two games. Kingston beat Brantford on their home ice before the Bulldogs came to town and beat us on our home turf. All five games between the two sides have been highly entertaining, physical matchups and Family Day is sure to be no different!

We're hosting another Build-A-Bear Auction on Family Day! Nolan Buttar, Aleks Kulemin, Tomas Pobezal and Vann Williamson have made bears and have built gift baskets for auction on the main concourse. Proceeds from this auction will be going to the United Way Backpack Program!

Visiting Players to Watch:

Ryerson Leenders (BUF)

Parker Holmes (CHI)

Marek Vanacker (CHI)

Charlie Paquette (DAL)

Adam Benak (MIN)

Owen Protz (MTL)

Jett Luchanko (PHI)

Jake O'Brien (SEA)

Adam Jiricek (STL)

Ben Danford (TOR)

Edison Engle (WPG)

Vladimir Dravecky (2026 NHL Draft Prospect)

Caleb Malhotra (2026 NHL Draft Prospect)

Jeremy Freeman (2027 NHL Draft Prospect)

The Rest of the Week:

at Barrie Colts - 7:00pm puck drop - Thursday, February 12th, 2026







Ontario Hockey League Stories from February 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.