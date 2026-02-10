Firebirds Weekly Roundup, February 2-8

FLINT - The Birds entered the week tied for second in the Western Conference, just one point behind the leading Windsor Spitfires. Their record sat at 32-12-3-2 with a trio of games ahead. Before the puck dropped for their first game of the week, Kevin He was named the OHL's Player of the Week. He struck for three goals and three assists across the two games played the prior week.

On Wednesday, the Firebirds traveled to Sarnia to face the Sting for the second time in five days. The Birds had defeated the Bees at the Dort Financial Center last Saturday by a final score of 6-3. This time, though in a different venue, the score again was 6-3 to Flint's advantage. Kevin He recorded his second hat trick of the season and first as a Firebird, followed by Darian Anderson with his second two-goal contest of the season. Jimmy Lombardi and Urban Podrekar chipped in two helpers apiece, and Mason Vaccari stopped 34 of 37 shots faced.

On Friday, Flint traveled north to the Ontario side of Sault Ste. Marie, looking to tame the Soo Greyhounds. Captain Nathan Aspinall led the offensive charge with a three-point night (2 G, 1 A). The two newest Firebirds, He and Jacob Battaglia, contributed a goal and an assist each. Vaccari stopped 23 of 24 shots in a decisive 5-1 road win, tying his career high with 27 wins on the season, a record set in the 2023-24 season as a member of the Kingston Frontenacs. With the successful showing, the Birds clinched a spot in the OHL Playoffs at the earliest point in the season in franchise history. Flint is undefeated versus the Hounds this year after three away games and one at home.

Battaglia skated in his 250th OHL game on Saturday, as the Firebirds returned to home ice to host the Erie Otters. Palmyra, Penn. native Mason Courville donned the pads, and stopped 28 of 29 shots, earning first star accolades for the performance in a 3-1 Flint triumph. Courville now has seven wins in 13 starts during his rookie season. Jimmy Lombardi scored his team-leading 29th of the season, placing him inside the top ten (T-6th) in scoring in the league. Kevin He netted the initial goal in the game, bringing his scoring streak to five games (8 G, 4 A). He joins a trio of Flint forwards with points in five-straight contests, consisting of Aspinall (3 G, 8 A), Lombardi (4 G, 4 A), and Brighton, Mich.'s Darian Anderson (3 G, 3 A). The team is also riding a five-game point streak with four wins and an overtime loss for nine of the ten standings points available.

Across the three games this week, the Birds outscored their opponents 14-7. That's despite trailing in shots 90-80 and faceoff wins 99-85. The power play struck three times on nine chances (33.3%), while the penalty kill was successful in 12 of 13 (92.3%) shorthanded situations. After the three-game week, Flint's record stands at 35-12-3-2. The Firebirds lead the Western Conference and trail the Bulldogs by three points for the overall top spot.

LEADERBOARD

Aspinall remains atop the league's leaderboard in points (73) and ranks second in assists (46). Lombardi is tied for second with a club-high 29 tallies plus 28 assists for 57 points. Kevin He combines 27 goals and 30 helpers to match Lombardi in points. The blue-liners are led by Urban Podrekar, who has eight goals and 28 assists.

COMING UP

Flint holds a combined record of 12-0-0-0 versus their next three opponents this year. On Wednesday, the Firebirds host their in-state rivals from Saginaw for the seventh of eight annual meetings in the regular season. Flint holds a perfect 6-0-0-0 mark against the Spirit this season, and if the playoffs started now they would be the Birds' first-round opponent. Wednesday's game is another '810 Wednesday,' sponsored by Buffalo Wild Wings. Fans from Genesee County can purchase Bronze level tickets for just $8 or Silver level tickets for only $10. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

Then, the Firebirds will hit the road for a pair of weekend road games on Friday and Saturday. They'll play the Guelph Storm on Friday before heading to Pennsylvania for another meeting with the Otters.







