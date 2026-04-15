Spitfires Hold off Firebirds in Game 3, 2-1

Published on April 14, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







FLINT - A defensive battle took place Tuesday night at the Dort Financial Center between the Flint Firebirds and the Windsor Spitfires in Game 3. The Spitfires took a 3-0 lead in the series after a 2-1 win.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

With just under four minutes gone by in the first period, Anthony Cristoforo deked his way into the offensive zone and reached for the rolling puck as Mason Vaccari also attempted a poke check. Cristofor's stick got there first, pushing the puck through the legs of the Firebirds goaltender to give the Spitfires a 1-0 lead.

Early in the second period, AJ Spellacy stole the puck from Kevin He in the Spitfires' offensive zone. Spellacy drove hard down the left side, deked from his backhand to his forehand, and tucked the puck past the outstretched pad of Vaccari to make it 2-0 Spitfires.

Late in the second period, Flint controlled the puck in the offensive zone, where Luka Graziano fired a shot that rang off the crossbar and bounced out, keeping the score 2-0 Windsor.

Two minutes into the third period, Flint finally broke through. Just as a power play ended, Graziano found Alex Kostov with a cross-zone pass. Kostov made his way into the slot before rifling a shot past the blocker of Costanzo, cutting the lead in half.

The Firebirds pulled Vaccari for an extra attacker in the final minutes and mounted chances but could not equalize. Windsor held on to take a 3-0 lead in the series.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Alex Kostov tallied a goal, his third of the post season... Mason Vaccari made 25 saves on 27 shots... Luke Graziano and Jacob Battaglia each had an assist.

UP NEXT:

Flint and Windsor will meet for Game 4 on Thursday night, with the Firebirds needing a win to keep the series alive. Puck drop at the Dort Financial Center is scheduled for 7 p.m.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 14, 2026

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