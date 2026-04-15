Spirit's Nikita Klepov Named OHL Rookie of the Year

Published on April 14, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced that 2026 NHL Draft prospect Nikita Klepov of the Saginaw Spirit is this year's recipient of the Emms Family Award, presented annually to the OHL Rookie of the Year as voted by the League's General Managers.

For the first time since 2007 when Patrick Kane claimed the honour, the OHL Rookie of the Year is also the League's top scorer as Klepov paced the OHL with 97 points (37-60--97) over 67 games. Jack Valiquette of the 1973-74 Soo Greyhounds is the only other player in OHL history to win both the Eddie Powers Trophy and Emms Family Award in the same season.

"This season was definitely a special one for me," said Klepov. "I'd like to give a huge thank-you to the coaching staff for the opportunity and support they've given me. I definitely wouldn't have been able to be at my best if it wasn't for my teammates, and I am incredibly grateful for all of the people who surrounded me this year."

Klepov's 37 goals tie Cole Perfetti's 2018-19 Spirit rookie record as he joins Michael Misa (2022-23) as the second player in Spirit history to win the Emms Family Award. He recorded at least three points in a game 13 different times, and was recognized as OHL Rookie of the Month in October, January and February.

"The highest compliment I can give Nikita is that he spent so much of the season making people forget he was a rookie at all," said Spirit General Manager Dave Drinkill. "He has put himself high in the NHL draft conversation while working very hard all season long to achieve this award. We are extremely proud of Nikita for everything he accomplished as a rookie in our league, and are very excited to watch his game continue to grow and evolve moving forward."

Having spent 2024-25 with the USHL's Sioux City Musketeers, Klepov becomes the first player chosen in the CHL Import Draft to win OHL Rookie of the Year honours since Andrei Svechnikov in 2018. The 17-year-old who resides in Deerfield Beach, Florida won a Hlinka Gretzky Cup gold medal with the United States last summer, translating his international success into a remarkable first OHL season that sees him currently positioned as the 16th-ranked North American skater by NHL Central Scouting for the 2026 NHL Draft.

The Emms Family Award was donated by Leighton "Hap" Emms, former owner of the Barrie, Niagara Falls and St. Catharines OHL franchises. The award is selected by all 20 member team General Managers. Teams were asked to submit only one nominee from their own club for consideration on the ballot and were not permitted to vote for the player from their own hockey club.

Klepov finished as the front-runner in the award voting process after emerging as a finalist alongside Brantford Bulldogs NHL Draft eligible centreman Caleb Malhotra.

Nikita Klepov will be formally recognized as the OHL Rookie of the Year at the 2026 OHL Awards Ceremony to be held at The Hockey Hall of Fame in June.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 14, 2026

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