OHL Announces Postponed Game Between North Bay and Brantford

Published on April 14, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced that, following the City of North Bay's recommendation, tonight's playoff game between the Brantford Bulldogs and host North Bay Battalion has been postponed due to flooding from the Chippewa Creek in the vicinity of Boart Longyear Memorial Gardens. The current conditions present potential safety concerns, including limited access for emergency vehicles and challenges related to the safe entry and exit of those participating and attending the game in the event of an emergency.

Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semi-Final Series between the Battalion and visiting Brantford Bulldogs has been rescheduled for Wednesday, April 15 at 7:00pm at Boart Longyear Memorial Gardens.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 14, 2026

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