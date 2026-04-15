Dylan Edwards Plays Hat Trick Hero as Rangers Take Commanding 3-0 Series Lead
Published on April 14, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. - The Kitchener Rangers defeated the Soo Greyhound by a final score of 4-3 Tuesday night to take a commanding 3-0 series lead and push the Greyhounds to the brink of elimination. After Sam O'Reilly scored three in Game 2, Dylan Edwards played hat trick hero in Game 3 making it back-to-back playoff games with a hat trick for the Blueshirts. Edwards capped off his hat trick with the game winning goal with just over six minutes to play in regulation.
The Rangers opened the scoring for the third-straight game in this series, with Haeden Ellis being the benefactor of a sweet feed from NHL draft eligible defenceman, Alexander Bilecki. Just three minutes after that, the Soo answered with their first equalizer coming at the hands of Quinn McKenzie. Ties entered the first break tied 1-1. Dylan Edwards' first-of-three was the lone goal of the second period giving the Rangers the lead after 40 minutes of play.
The third period proved to be another entertaining one as the Rangers held the lead on three separate occasions. First, Brady Martin tied the game at 2-2 as a Ranger power play expired. Dylan Edwards got his second goal of the night on the power play to restore the Rangers lead, but the Greyhounds capitalized on a power play of their own to once again tie the game at 3-3. The Rangers didn't let the game stay tied long as less than a minute later, Dylan Edwards capped off his hat trick performance with a centering pass from behind the net which took a fortuitous bounce off the stick of a Greyhounds defender. Kitchener would hold on for the final six minutes and secure the victory.
Scoring Summary:
First Period
KIT 1 - SOO 0
11:42 Haeden Ellis (3) - Alexander Bilecki, Tanner Lam
KIT 1 - SOO 1
14:02 Quinn McKenzie (4) - Chase Reid
Second Period
KIT 2 - SOO 1
17:50 Dylan Edwards (5) - Jack Pridham
Third Period
KIT 2 - SOO 2
1:41 Brady Martin (3) - Marco Mignosa, Chase Reid
KIT 3 - SOO 2 - PPG
5:39 Dylan Edwards (6) - Jack Pridham, Sam O'Reilly
KIT 3 - SOO 3 - PPG
13:50 Chase Reid (3) - Lukas Fischer, Brady Martin
KIT 4 - SOO 3 - GWG
14:43 Dylan Edwards (7) - Unassisted
The Numbers Game:
Shots: KIT 24 - SOO 21
Power play: KIT 1/4 - SOO 1/5
FO%: KIT 50% - SOO 50%
The Starting Goalies:
Christian Kirsch (KIT) - 18/21 Saves, Three Goals Against, Win
Carter George (SOO) - 20/24 Saves, Four Goals Against, Loss
UP NEXT:
After facing the Greyhounds in Game 3 on Tuesday in Sault Ste. Marie, the Rangers will remain on the road for Game 4 at the GFL Memorial Gardens on Thursday, April 16th with a chance to close out the series. Puck drop on Thursday is set for 7:07 p.m.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 14, 2026
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